“I think LeBron James is at the same point Tom Brady is”: Bill Simmons believes championship windows have closed on NFL and NBA legends

Tom Brady and LeBron James are both doing things in their careers right now that you’d never believe anybody could do at their respective ages.

LeBron just turned 37 recently and Brady is 44 years old. Yet, both athletes are in conversation for being the best in their respective sports at the moment. It’s bizzare, unprecedented, and simply incredible. LeBron is literally carrying the Lakers at the moment as they try to stay competitive in a Western Conference many believed was theirs to lose after acquiring Russell Westbrook.

Tom Brady has been equally impressive for the Buccaneers all season long. He leads the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions (along with a number of other stats) while guiding the Buccaneers to the second seed in the NFC.

However, sports analyst Bill Simmons believes both Brady and LeBron are at a point in their careers where winning another title isn’t viable.

Bill Simmons believes LeBron James and Tom Brady won’t win another title

It’s an odd assumption to make considering just how great James and Brady are playing, especially given the fact that they have successful teams (well the Lakers are struggling, but we’re still waiting on their explosion). Simmons went into detail on why he believes so on his podcast with Seerat Sohi.

Sohi asked him, “if Lebron can win a title right now, he’s at 5, could he hang around for 6? We never thought it could happen,” to which he said, “Oh, 5 is not happening, I hate to break it to him.”

“With LeBron, I think he’s at the same point Brady is. I think Brady’s ship has sailed to win another Superbowl with this Bucs team this year. He might have gotten that one extra Superbowl in Tampa and that’s it.”

“I think Lebron might be in the same boat, this is his 19th year, 10 finals, 4 rings, but I don’t see a path with this Laker’s team, it’s certainly not gonna happen this year. I don’t see it next year either, the league is deeper, the top teams are better.”

It’s definitely an interesting take, and there’s no doubt that LeBron and Brady will look to prove him wrong. You already saw what LeBron has been doing, and Tom Brady just did this:

Tom Brady! with 15 seconds left Brady pulls off the comeback to Grayson with a 33-yard TD#Jets had a short FG as an option to go up 7, but they chose to go for it on 4th down and failed Brady took the Bucs 93 yards without TOs. 40 TDs on the yearpic.twitter.com/aiYOZpH8G0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

Never count either of these two out.

