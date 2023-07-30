Antonio Brown, Who Once Spent $800,000 on Two Watches, Admits Following Deion Sanders’ Mantra of Living Life King Size

Antonio Brown is someone who is not shy of flashing his $20 million net worth to the world. He is often seen flexing his insane watch collection from time to time with his signature wrist rolls in front of the cameras, as he did at Tyreek Hill’s podcast with his watch that he says is worth $1,000,000 alone. However, he recently revealed that he learned his bold and loud style from his idol Deion Sanders.

Antonio Brown has had it all in life because of his successful NFL career. His dominant role as a wide receiver was once unparalleled which he put to good use. He was once the highest-paid WR in the league with an average annual salary of $17 million. After earning enough came the time of his life when he chose to flaunt it all. In fact, last year, he had spent around $800,000 on two diamond studded watches.

Antonio Brown Learned To be Flashy From Deion Sanders

During his latest public appearance at Tyreek Hill’s podcast, ‘It Needed To Be Said’, Antonio Brown revealed how Deion Sanders influenced him to have a flashy sense of style. Iterating on his unique style, he mentioned how people fail to understand his sense of style and often times not accept him as he is, yet he keeps drawing inspiration from the best to be the best.

“For you to be the best, you gotta look the best, you gotta feel the best,” Brown said. “Like some of my idols was like Deion Sanders. I watch him catch like a helicopter or a jet to play professional baseball and go down as the best receiver. Them the people that inspire me to look elegant and like really want better for my life because we really coming from the local neighborhood of Liberty City, when it’s like low-income housing.”

He even gave a glimpse of his king-size lifestyle by flaunting his shiny watch which he said is worth $1,000,000. Moreover, there are reports of him spending close to $800,000 on two unique watches as well.

AB Once Spent $800k On Two Watches

Antonio Brown, following the success of his song last year, treated himself to two extremely costly timepieces that cost him around $800,000, as per TMZ. The watches that he purchased were The Godfather by Jacob and Co., and a rose gold Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon.

The classic mob film-inspired watch ‘The Godfather’ is studded with 666 diamonds and 18k rose gold. While the Bugatti watch has a crankshaft that turns 16 piston pumps up and down that acts as a real engine. This simply shows that AB is indeed living his life king-sized. He has bagged close to $80 million from NFL and he continues to rake in the moolah as a rapper.