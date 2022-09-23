“He hates Trey Lance for dumping his daughter”: Colin Cowherd’s insensitive take on 49ers quarterback’s injury ignites ugly troll-fest on Twitter

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd was heavily criticized for his insensitive take on Trey Lance’s season-ending injury.

Colin Cowherd, a well-known media personality and sports presenter, is back in the news with another controversy, this time involving San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance.

This isn’t the first time when Colin’s explosive comments have caused an outrage. His ESPN contract was terminated in 2015 after he made a controversial comment about a baseball player.

This time around, Colin, on The Colin Cowherd Podcast went a little overboard while talking about the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation. He claimed that while Trey’s injury is unfortunate, the 49ers are better off with Jimmy Garoppolo in charge.

He further added “so you’re taking a raw, inexperienced player who struggles with accuracy and telling him he won’t be able to throw for six months. And next year’s draught is going to be fantastic for college quarterbacks. Do the 9ers [use their] second or third-round pick on someone else…?”

“It’s not my job to make you ready to hear the truth,” Cowherd explained. “I’m going to tell you the truth, and if you’re not ready for it, it’s your fault. I’d talk about it the next morning if someone died and I thought they were a horrible person.”

As expected, Colin’s comments weren’t accepted nicely by NFL fans. In fact, Trey was rumored to be dating Colin’s daughter a while ago and holding onto that angle, the trollers went absolutely crazy.

Trey Lance sustained season-ending injury during clash against the Seahawks

On Sunday, Lance left the field with a broken ankle. The quarterback got hurt while being tackled during a run up the middle. Lance was taken off the field while wearing an air cast on his right leg.

The Seattle defence quickly caught up to the second-year quarterback as he tried to gain a few yards by escaping the pocket. After being tackled, he initially tried to stand, but he appeared to be in great pain.

Lance was treated by trainers as they sped onto the field, and they eventually placed him into a cart. The quarterback underwent “successful surgery on his damaged right ankle,” according to a Monday statement from the Niners and Lance.

While it is true that Lance has missed a golden chance, his injury has given a massive opportunity to Garoppolo to regain his lost glory. Moreover, it isn’t difficult to understand what Cowherd was trying to convey while talking about the 49ers QB situation, but he could have phrased it a little differently.

