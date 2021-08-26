“Jerry Jones has always over-paid for players”, Colin Cowherd Speaks On The Luxurious Lifestyle Of Dallas Cowboys Players And How It Has Spoiled Them.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes that the Cowboys organization has pampered its players way too much.

The 2020-21 NFL season was far from ideal for “America’s Team”, The Dallas Cowboys. They finished with a 6-10 record, second-worst in the NFC East. Even though injuries had a lot to do with their failure, the players who did take the field, were also underwhelming.

Week 5 against the New York Giants, the Cowboys lost their star QB, Dak Prescott, to a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle – an injury that would see him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Even though backup QB Andy Dalton helped them win that particular game, things weren’t looking good for the future.

Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL

Recently, a list of the most valuable NFL franchises was revealed. The Dallas Cowboys were on the top of that list, for the 15th year in a row. That’s right, The Cowboys, who have not made the Super Bowl in 25 years, have managed to make owner Jerry Jones around $800 million in revenue each year.

They are currently valued at $6.5 billion, way more than the $140 million Jones paid for the team back in 1989.

Cowherd believes that Cowboys players have become soft due to all the luxuries

HBO and NFL Films, in a collaboration, have been providing fans with an unfiltered, all-access experience into the 2021 Dallas Cowboys training camp, titled Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has had some rather interesting takeaways from the series.

He compared the Cowboys practice facility to a palace. It had all the luxuries one would normally have in a country club. From the weight rooms to the hotels to the training fields. Even though all of this is supposed to help in the development of the players, Cowherd believes that it is detrimental and has made the players “soft”.

He pointed out how Jerry Jones has always over-paid for players throughout his tenure as owner. On the other hand, teams that have been successful, like the Patriots and the Ravens, have never done that, and have always been conservative about the way they spend their money.

“The Dallas Cowboys, they’re trust fund kids. They have never stayed in anything, in the past 25 years, that’s not a Ritz Carlton.” Cowherd goes on to point some statistics that bring to light how bad the Cowboys have been for the past 25 years. With only three playoff wins, they are one of only four NFC teams who have not made the Super Bowl in that time span.

"The Dallas Cowboys are trust fund kids. They've never stayed at anything that's not a Ritz Carlton." — @ColinCowherd

Even after all the disappointment over the past quarter-century, Cowboys fans are hopeful. They have a star QB in Prescott, one of the best receiving cores in the league, and a greatly improved defense from last season. But there is no doubt that Jerry and company will have to make some amends to the way they treat their players.

