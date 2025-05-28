Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Disagree With Carmelo Anthony About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Trade Situation With Bucks

After a regular season that saw Luka Doncic traded out of nowhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo could be the next NBA superstar to find a new home this offseason. Despite Damian Lillard’s impending absence and the gloomy cloud that has hung over the franchise since their 2021 title, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony believe the two-time MVP will remain with the team that drafted him.

There’s no doubt that Giannis is loyal to the Bucks, but it’s also understandable why he’d want to leave. At 30 years old, the Greek Freak is still firmly in his prime, and he likely doesn’t want to spend the rest of it with a team that has little chance of competing for the title next season. Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and Joe Johnson all agreed that Giannis’ time in Milwaukee was up.

Sharpe pointed out the superior competition in the Eastern Conference, which could push the Bucks to a Play-In Tournament spot even if Giannis does stay. The veteran forward has also been tasked with being the alpha on both sides of the court, a responsibility he could look to relinquish this summer.

“Dame’s not playing next year. So, even if he does go back to Milwaukee, they’re not better than the Knicks. They’re not better than the Cavaliers. They’re not better than the Pacers. And I’m not so sure that they can beat Boston,” Sharpe said. “Orlando, if Banchero and Franz Wagner stay healthy, [the Bucks] are not better than them.”

Also, as more young talents continue to win, Giannis’ lone championship has become somewhat less impressive, relatively speaking. “That’s the problem that [Giannis is] up against … What if Shai gets [a championship] this year? Tatum already got one. I mean you’re not worried about LeBron, or Steph, or KD … But OKC ain’t going nowhere,” the Hall of Fame tight end continued.

The former Denver Bronco insisted that people expect more from superstar athletes after LeBron James fulfilled each of his contracts without requesting a trade. “LeBron has never asked to be traded. His contract was up in Cleveland, he went to Miami. Contract was up in Miami, he went back to Cleveland. Contract was up in Cleveland, he went to LA,” Sharpe said adamantly.

Ocho and Iso Joe feel confident that Giannis will find his way to a place where the entire weight of the franchise isn’t on his shoulders. “I can’t see him returning to Milwaukee trying to [do] all that heavy lifting by himself,” Joe Johnson said. “It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be challenging, ’cause they can’t bring nobody in to help outside of what they already have.”

The seven-time All-Star admitted he could see Giannis taking his talents down south to a younger, more talented squad. “But could you imagine if Giannis gets traded to a team … I’ll say the Mavericks or the Rockets,” Johnson continued. “Like, [Giannis] gonna still have to do some heavy lifting but it ain’t gonna be nothing like this.”

Giannis must choose between his loyalty to the team he’s always been with and the chance at winning another championship while still being a first option. The former Defensive Player of the Year has always been steadfast with the Bucks. But considering the franchise’s current standing, a split may be the best decision for both sides.