“Lamar Jackson Has Thrown Just as Many TDs as Mac Jones”: Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Finding it Easy to Put His Trust in the Ravens QB

The Baltimore Ravens had a tough night when they played against their AFC North rivals Cleveland Browns. Ravnes were leading the game until the start of the fourth quarter, when the Browns made a stunning comeback stealing a 33-31 win over them. Baltimore has lost their third game of the season and QB Lamar Jackson is facing a lot of flak for it.

In fact, former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe talked about Lamar’s concerning performance on the show “First Take” on Monday. He listed a few glaring reasons in order to explain why he can’t put his trust in Lamar Jackson. Just last week, the ex-tight end praised the Baltimore Ravens, saying they were the best team in the AFC. But now, he has a different view of the team.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe stated that Lamar Jackson wasn’t alone responsible for the loss against Browns. However, he questions his trustworthiness and inconsistent performance in critical situations. His concern also extends beyond Jackson to the team’s overall reliability. He even pointed out an interesting comparison between Lamar Jackson and Patriots QB Mac Jones.

“Do you realize that Lamar Jackson has thrown just as many touchdowns as Mac Jones? Lamar Jackson has fumbled the ball 10 times. … Do you realize Lamar Jackson has as many turnovers as touchdown passes? But see when we call that stuff out, ‘Oh y’all hating, y’all want the narrative, y’all trying to bring a brother down.’

Lamar Jackson Admits Tough Offensive Day Against the Browns

Inconsistency plagued Lamar Jackson and his side in a Sunday night game against Browns. Jackson believes it was Cleveland’s offense who kept them off the field. When questioned about the loss, the Ravens QB acknowledged that it wasn’t their finest performance and stressed that in football, expecting to win every game is unrealistic.

“I mean we had glimpses of it, but you know we were on the sidelines. Those guys I believe were trying to keep us off the field,”

In his last game, Lamar Jackson threw for 223 yards while scoring one touchdown and two interceptions. He had a relatively low pass completion rate of 56.5 than his average one. Even after their third loss this season, the Ravens are at the top of the AFC North with a 7-3 record. Yet, their division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are not far behind, both standing at 6 wins and 3 losses.