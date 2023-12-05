“He Tapped His Knee”: Packers Keisean Nixon Explains How He Predicted Patrick Mahomes’ Play Before Making the Interception

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for yardage before being run out of bounds by Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers secured an important 27-19 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing their prowess on both ends of the field. The post-game narratives pivoted towards the NFL’s officiating challenges. Omnipresent! The referees committed multiple glaring errors on the decisive drive.

Regardless, Packers’ nickel cornerback Keisean Nixon showcased exceptional observation skills. He secured a crucial interception of Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter which eventually became a highlight. The Chiefs were determined to turn the game around with 5:20 on the clock in the fourth quarter, facing a 1st and 10 from midfield.

Patrick Mahomes was positioned in a shotgun formation with a running back and two receivers to his right. He signaled readiness by tapping his knee and that particular signal was all Keisean Nixon needed to make his move.

“We were watching mannerisms tape earlier in the week. He tapped his knee and they put two off the ball, and I’m like, oh I’ve seen this before. I knew he was going to run it and he ran it,” said Keisean Nixon in the locker room.

The slot receiver opted for a fade while the outer receiver initiated a curl. The curl served a dual purpose, acting as a natural pick on Nixon, and disrupting his path to the slot receiver. Nixon was unfazed by the tactic and strategically moved over the top of the boundary receiver. As he detailed in the locker room, he was well-versed in the route and play dynamics.

Fans Go Berserk Over Keisean Nixon’s Defensive Brilliance

After Keisean Nixon strategically outmaneuvered the slot receiver, securing a decisive interception, it ignited the fans. Moreover, as Nixon shared his insights with reporters, fans’ admiration for him grew to a different level.

The turnover provided the Packers offense with an opportunity to both expand their lead and consume clock time. Executing an 11-play, 35-yard drive culminating in three points. They secured an eight-point lead with Nixon’s mastery, leaving Patrick Mahomes and his side with a mere 1:09 on the clock.

Fans lauded Keisean Nixon for his strategic prowess focusing on the importance of diligent film study for success. Some admirers highlighted the significance of Nixon recognizing signals and reacting to pick routes. The praise extended to Nixon’s football IQ, with fans expressing, “That’s good sh*t.”

The game showcased a star-studded audience, with Olympic champion Simone Biles supporting the Packers and Taylor Swift donning a stylish furry raspberry coat for the Kansas City Chiefs. Amid officiating errors and Patrick Mahomes’ chilly Lambeau Field debut, Keisean Nixon’s standout play highlighted the essence of fans showing up to witness exceptional athletic feats and teams striving for victory.