Revealed: Price of Taylor Swift’s Red Teddy Bear Icon Coat That She Wore at the Chiefs Game in Lambeau Field

Amidst her busy international Eras Tour, Taylor Swift made time to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at Lambeau Field during the Chiefs game against the Packers on Sunday night.

Accompanied by friend Brittany Mahomes, Swift’s presence marked a break from her routine, as she hadn’t been able to attend the last four games despite being a familiar face at her beau’s early-season matchups.

Taylor Swift was seen passionately cheering for Travis Kelce‘s team from the VIP box. The 12-time Grammy winner was dressed in an all-black ensemble with knee-high leather boots, a striking red crimson coat, and her signature red lipstick.

T-Swift braved the weather despite doubts about her attendance due to the forecast of 36°F (2°C) temperatures and snow in Wisconsin. The fans were thrilled to see her in her red furry coat and wished to know more about this stylish choice.

Taylor Swift turned heads in a stunning $4,190 Rasberry-colored Teddy Bear Icon Coat by MaxMara. Originating in 2013 and inspired by an ’80s archival piece, the coat gained fame as an ‘it-coat’, loved by stars and influencers for its glamorous yet playful appeal. Crafted with alpaca wool on a silk base using sophisticated technology, the unique faux fur reflects opulence. The coat’s abundant volume serves as a celebration of the fabric’s extravagant richness.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs Suffer First Loss with Taylor Swift in Attendance

Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have become a headline-making couple with frequent public appearances in the span of two months. She attended her fifth Chiefs game this season at Lambeau Field and cheered for Kelce and his teammates with all her heart. Before the Packers game, the Chiefs had won all four games she attended.

In her first time watching a Chiefs game, Taylor Swift was accompanied by celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Brittany Mahomes. Fans felt initially that her presence brought luck, as it did during Week 4 against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. However, the charm faded this week as the Chiefs suffered a crucial 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, posting 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. This marked the Packers’ third consecutive win. Moreover, Christian Watson’s stats were impressive, with seven receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs couldn’t stage a comeback despite Patrick Mahomes‘ efforts. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His Hail Mary could have turned the whole match around, but Travis failed to deliver.