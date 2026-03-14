Can Sherrone Moore Get Another Coaching Job After Charges Are Dropped? Cam Newton Weighs In

Sherrone Moore was a defendant in a criminal case that emerged last year after he was fired from Michigan’s head coaching position for having an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant. He was then arrested after allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to kill himself with a butter knife.

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Recently, prosecutors agreed to drop the original charges as part of a plea agreement, and analysts like Cam Newton are wondering if that will be enough for Moore to land a coaching job in the future.

Moore was initially charged with felony home invasion, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and misdemeanor stalking in a domestic relationship. But after the former Wolverines head coach pleaded no contest to two new, lesser misdemeanors, those more serious charges were dropped.

Moore is set to be sentenced on April 14, and while he once faced up to five years in jail, legal experts say it’s now unlikely that he will serve any time after the most recent ruling. That sounds like good news for him, right? With a 16-8 overall record, a 1-0 bowl record, and a national title as an offensive coordinator, he could surely find his way back to the sidelines. But Newton says not so fast.

Newton said on his podcast, 4th & 1, that we live in a day and age where people are guilty until proven otherwise. That’s why he believes the damage has already been done to Moore and his family. And while he appreciated the fact that Moore’s wife, Kelli, hasn’t left the coach’s side, Newton still argues it will take time before Moore can land another coaching job in football.

“The question now comes, does he get another job? I don’t think not in the next year or so. Because you gotta let that stench, kind of, air out a little bit,” said the analyst.

Newton went on to share some advice for anyone with a platform or influence like Moore had, so they don’t end up in a situation like this.

“Needless to say, this makes everybody with a platform to just be mindful of the decisions you make. And when you have so much that’s expected of you, it comes with so much responsibility. And [the Sherrone Moore story] can remind us of that specific situation,” Newton said, adding,

“It’s like, a person who was on the top of the world, one of the head coaches at one of the most prestigious, recognizable universities in the world. And all of a sudden, with just one decision, infidelity, it cost you your whole career. So, please be mindful of that.”

Newton said he was “glad” the serious charges against the former head coach were dropped, but he still believes Moore won’t be hired anytime soon. And that assessment feels fair.

Maybe after a few years, if Moore stays around the sport through media appearances, an analyst role, or even a podcast, he could slowly work his way back into coaching circles. But it won’t be easy. Programs will have to weigh his resume against the controversy that led to his firing, and some may question whether he can still serve as the kind of leader of men a locker room expects.

So, for now, Moore’s path back to the sideline likely requires time, distance from the incident, and a chance to rebuild his reputation within the football world.