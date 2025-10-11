“He Was Calling Us Defenses Out”: Kamren Curl Recalls His 1–1 Record Against Tom Brady

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) at the line of scrimmage against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Tom Brady was a freak of nature during his NFL career. His relentless competitive drive, an intense work ethic, and mental toughness helped him become the GOAT of American Football. But Brady wasn’t all intensity. His studious side would often shine as well. In fact, current LA Rams safety Kamren Curl recently recalled a time when Brady would meticulously call out the defenses against his old Washington Commanders squad.

That’s right. Brady used to study so much film in between games that he would immediately know what defense a team was running when he approached the line of scrimmage. It’s an artful aspect of the game that sometimes gets overlooked by new, young quarterbacks. But Brady consistently demonstrated that a quarterback who knows the opposing playbook is a lethal weapon.

It’s because of this that Curl believes Brady is, by far, the greatest player he’s ever faced. Not only did he have to face off against the GOAT, but he had to do it in the playoffs the first time.

“Best overall player [I faced]? I got to say Tom Brady, bro. In the playoffs,” Curl shared on the LA Rams podcast.

“For real. He was calling us defenses out. It was crazy. That was the first time I played against somebody that was literally calling out what we’re playing. And I’m sitting there like, ‘How does he know this?’”

So, how exactly did Brady pull it off? Well, he probably studied the Commanders’ defense extensively leading up to the game. But it must have been pretty rattling to hear the opposing quarterback immediately reveal Curl’s defensive scheme. Clearly, it was something he wasn’t prepared for.

That was the first time Curl played against Brady on January 6th, 2019. It was a Wild Card game between the 7-10 Commanders and the 12-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not exactly the fairest of fights. But Washington ended up giving Tampa Bay a scare, losing by just one score, 31-23. It was the second-closest game of what would become a Super Bowl-winning season for Brady and the Bucs.

The second time Curl faced Brady was on November 14, 2021, the season after the playoff ousting. This time, he and the Commanders got their revenge. Curl led the team in combined tackles with eight while also registering a pass deflection, helping his squad to a 29-19 upset victory over Brady.

This year, Curl is enjoying perhaps the best season of his career. He already has two interceptions, approaching his season-high of three. Curl also has three pass deflections and leads the Rams in combined tackles with 42. If he keeps this up, it could be the type of defensive season the team needs to fuel a Super Bowl run. And this time, there won’t be any Brady-esque figure waiting for him in the playoffs.