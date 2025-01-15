“We’re Not Gonna Separate Y’all”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Details How the Entire ‘Rams Family’ Was Flown to Arizona Amid LA Wildfires

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite the devastation in Los Angeles, their home team, the LA Rams, have brought some positivity to their lives. On the field, Matthew Stafford and Co. defied the odds by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 27-9. Off the field, the Rams management ensured the players had one less thing to worry about, flying all their families (as well as the employees) to Arizona for safety from the LA wildfires.

In the latest episode of The Morning After, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, revealed her initial horror of imagining being alone with her kids in LA while Matthew would be in Arizona for the Wildcard round.

Fortunately, the Rams management stepped in, recognizing the danger of having the head of the household away during the Hurst Fires. Rams President Kevin Demoff took action, ensuring that over 200 members of the Rams family were flown to Arizona for safety.

As per Kelly’s statements, Kevin made it clear that the Rams wouldn’t separate families during these critical times. Be it a player or a cheerleader, the Rams management showed no discrimination, as within 24 hours, they arranged travel provisions for every member of the Rams family.

“Matthew came home and was like, ‘I think they’re going to fly us out tomorrow.’ And I looked at him and said, ‘I’m sorry, what do you mean?’ They’re going to take the most stable person in each household and leave us during this time?… But it turned out, the Rams had thought way more… a couple hours later… they’re talking about flying everybody out – families, pets, you name it. They just said we’re not going to separate y’all during this time.”

In many ways, the Rams’ actions instilled a lot of hope in the residents of LA. While the gesture for their team members was heartwarming, Matthew Stafford and company overcoming the mighty Vikings, despite being seventh-seeded underdogs, was truly awe-inspiring.

Whether it was the result or the intensity with which the Rams pressed the Vikings all night, Sean McVay’s men seemed to embody the spirit of their city as they gave their all on the field.

Kelly Stafford also resonated with this thought, as the podcaster revealed how the game felt. For her, it was like the Rams were playing for their city. She believed that the display was a masterclass in showing the world what the Rams mean and who they play for.

“This game that the Rams played was so much more than a game. It reminds you what you play for and who you play for. Yes, it is the men on your team and the people in that locker room, but it’s so much more than that. It’s giving the city a hope.”

All that said, a shoutout that needs to be given is to the Arizona Cardinals. According to Kelly, the Cardinals helped the Rams in the transportation by sending their aircraft.

Simply put, it’s stories like these that lend you hope in tough times. Kudos to everyone involved in bringing some much-needed positivity during these grim moments.