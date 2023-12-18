Zach Wilson’s Return After Injury Fear Prompts Fans to Debate If Jets Were Being Fake or Real

During the Jets’ bout against the Dolphins, starting QB Zach Wilson got sacked a total of 4 times in the first half. He was allegedly hurt in the head during that period. The Jets reported that it was due to hydration, but was later taken out of the game for a head injury. This immediately sparked a debate on the internet amongst fans about whether the Jets were lying about the injury.

Before taking the field last Sunday against the Texans, there were more than enough rumors that Zach Wilson did not want to take the field out of fear of getting injured. It was also reported that HC Robert Saleh told Wilson that the latter would be traded in the offseason. Therefore, his reluctance to step onto the gridiron can be justified, as teams wouldn’t look to recruit an injured player.

Nevertheless, after the conclusion of last night’s matchup, the internet was quick to put two and two together and come to the conclusion that exactly what Wilson had feared had come true. And the only silver lining to be seen here was that he came back to play for his team. Perhaps it was to keep the team in playoff contention. He also might’ve done it because there were also rumors of Rodgers coming back, and if he could hold the fort for a couple of games, it would’ve been a completely different story.

Fans Debate whether Jets were being Real or Fake with Zach Wilson’s Injury

There were already rumors that Zach Wilson didn’t want to come back to play for New York. Fear of injury was one of the main reasons why. Still, he decided to come back with a struggling O-line and a poor receiving corps. He felt the pressure as well and struggled to rake in any points.

And while he was fit 4 times, there was no clarity about whether the injury was being checked out in the first place. Thus, looking at the way the rest of the game went, maybe Wilson or the team decided to keep him benched, which is what the NFL fans are speculating. One fan sentiment clearly blames it all on Wilson.

He wrote, “A “head injury”…I’d fake it if I was him too. Are you seeing this offensive line? He’s gonna get killed. The idea Aaron Rodgers would even consider coming back this year is absolutely bananas.”

Several others didn’t shy away before sharing their two cents with a hint of controversy.

Thus, there were a lot of opinions about what exactly happened with the Jets and the Zach Wilson situation. One thing is clear, though: Aaron Rodgers will find it difficult to come back to an offensive line that is struggling like this and jeopardize his health and safety once again in a season that is all but lost.