“Poverty Ahh Franchise”: Fans React as Steelers Make Players Stay in Small Dorm Rooms With Shared Bathrooms

Jul 23, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; General view of UPMC Field on the first day of Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College . Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp is testing players not just on the field but off it, too. After clips from inside the team’s dorms surfaced online, fans had a field day making fun of the setup. From tiny rooms to shared bathrooms, the accommodations left plenty of room for complaints and even more for jokes.

If Hard Knocks has taught us anything, it’s that training camp is kind of like summer camp for NFL players. They get to share rooms and wake up in the same space daily to ensure everyone starts the new year on the right foot. It’s a great way to build team chemistry and bond.

However, based on what a Steelers player showcased in his video of the dorms they’re staying in, it’s far from impressive. These are tiny rooms, especially when you consider they’re housing three to four massive humans at a time.

TRENDING: The Pittsburgh #Steelers players have to stay in very small dormitories for training camp in non-luxurious Latrobe. The players dorm together and many of them have to share bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/GfLoew2CHU — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 28, 2025

The clip shows different players on the team, including tight end Pat Friermuth at the very end. One of the guys is even lying on the floor, presumably because there’s not enough seating for the gargantuans in the room. The kitchen is also very small, and Muth needed two chairs to be able to comfortably sit at the dining table.

In reaction to the clip, Steelers fans didn’t hold back when critiquing the living space.

“Poverty ahh franchise,” one wrote. “A team tradition lol,” another joked.

Although one fan didn’t mind seeing what they saw in the post.

“They’ve been doing this for a long time and clearly works out. The results are in their trophy case,” they professed.

Poverty ahh franchise — Shmu84 (@NFLfan1019) July 28, 2025

It’s hard to say whether the Steelers’ training facility reflects their financial status. They’ve ranked in the bottom half of league spending for five straight years. Although this upcoming season, they should be the ninth highest in team spending.

Regardless, the dorm rooms seem to be a point of contention for them right now. Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf are staying in a room, and reportedly, they can’t flush the toilet at night because it’s too loud.

In a funny exchange between the two, Metcalf texted Rodgers at 9:30 on a Wednesday night asking if he was awake. After the QB confirmed he was, DK wrote, “Bet. I’m about to flush the toilet.”

When Aaron Rodgers realized toilet in his & DK Metcalf’s suite flushed loudly, QB told WR: “At night, if we got to piss, just don’t flush the toilet.” 9:30 Wednesday night, DK texted: “You asleep yet?” Aaron wasn’t. “Bet. I’m about to flush the toilet.”https://t.co/9IC9Uz9BJw — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 25, 2025

It really shouldn’t be that big of a deal for players to do their business. At the very least, the Steelers should be supplying Rodgers and Metcalf with a quieter toilet. They’re two of the better players on the team, and it’s a bad look for them to be attached to this story.

All in all, though, this is just what some NFL players have to endure during camp. Some teams use real dorms that universities use for students, giving them the full experience of grinding while living in a borderline unlivable space. It helps build character.