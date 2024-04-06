Carson Wentz Addresses if This Could Be His Only Year Backing Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City

The 2024 offseason has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, but no one expected Carson Wentz’s landing in Kansas City. The former Eagles quarterback has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, which has a base value of $3.325 million. Carson kicked off this journey with an introductory press conference recently, and the first question posed to him was: Could this be his solitary season backing up Patrick Mahomes?

Advertisement

Wentz is currently in his ninth year in the league. Therefore, his latest contract, just a tenth of his last five-year deal, hints at uncertainties about his future. However, Carson seems to be planning to only focus on his present before jumping to conclusions, as he said, “Lots of unknown about the future, you know, (I’d like to) take it one day at a time first and foremost,” Yet, beneath the surface of doubt lies a deep intrigue, as Wentz mentioned his admiration of the team and its winning culture.

“Why I’m here today — is just the winning culture and seeing it from afar, seeing it around the league for the last couple years and the culture that Coach Reid has kind of set… I’ve admired it for years, so, that was the big piece of the puzzle for me and the desire to be here on a winning team — in a good culture, in a good community with a good fanbase… Just seemed like a good fit”

Advertisement

Carson also reflected on his former teammate, Nick Foles, who spoke highly of the Chiefs when the latter played under Andy Reid in 2016. He even claimed that Foles’ words actually motivated him to take up the backup gig in Kansas City. But, his story from the past also involves the year 2023, which nearly brought him to Kansas.

Carson Wentz Had a Year of Anticipation in 2023

During the same interview, which is shared on the Chiefs’ YouTube channel, Carson Wentz also reminisced about his last year’s journey, where he found himself on the sidelines waiting for a call from the Chiefs week after week. However, the deal couldn’t materialize until he was picked by the Rams in November, as per Forbes. Now, as he finally found his way into the KC Clan, he expressed relief.

“For me, last year just kind of was what it was. You know there’s lots of reasons why it unfolded the way it was and this year, you know, I think just their persistence and some of those things knowing made me feel more comfortable.”

As questions about his readiness to adapt to Reid’s offense arose, Wentz addressed the conference with much confidence. While acknowledging the details, he spoke of his familiarity with Coach Peterson’s system. As Wentz bid adieu to the press, the uncertainty still remains, but with it is a sense of hope. In the unpredictable journey ahead, one thing remains certain: Carson Wentz is ready to embrace his journey into the three-peat under Patrick Mahomes, one day at a time.