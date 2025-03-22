“He Will Play Until 40”: Fans Anticipate Chiefs’ Super Bowl Revenge as Patrick Mahomes Performs Intense Workout

Everyone has their own interpretations of what success and failure may look like. While some are content with survival, others are obsessed with the idea of leaving behind a legacy. For the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, anything short of a Super Bowl win may be considered a failure.

Advertisement

After guiding his team towards the precipice of a championship three-peat, Mahomes and his cohorts faltered when it mattered the most. Following his 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes has now begun his offseason training.

Seemingly fueled by the biggest loss of his career, the face of football posted a workout video to his Instagram page, showcasing his various workouts in preparation for the upcoming 2025 regular season.

Clearly giving 100% of his effort, Mahomes could be seen grimacing as he worked on everything from balance drills to heavy weight lifting. Given the intensity of both the workout and the video itself, fans couldn’t help but to feel as if they were seeing a new version of the eight-year veteran.

Considering that he enjoys access to some of the world’s premiere facilities and trainers, in addition to his determination to win, one commentator, in particular, went as far as to predict that the three-time Super Bowl Champion will remain a part of the game until he is at least 40 years of age. Obviously, fans took notice of his peak form as one noted, “He’s gonna play till 40.”

Patrick Mahomes off-season workout hypes Chiefs fans. pic.twitter.com/iqnsZzcCcW — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) March 21, 2025

Suffice to say, fans and pundits alike are expecting a scarily-improved version of Mahomes in the coming years as he is now firmly on the path toward Super Bowl revenge.

Mahomes shoulders the blame for Kansas City’s Super Bowl failures

While there were plenty of criticisms to go around for the various roster members of the Kansas City Chiefs following their lackluster performance at this year’s Super Bowl, Mahomes, ever the leader, took it upon himself to burden the brunt of the load.

Crediting his opponents with the acknowledgment that “They played better than us from start to finish,” Mahomes ultimately asserted that his turnovers were to blame more so than anything else that happened on the field that night.

“We didn’t start how we wanted to. The turnovers hurt. I take all the blame for that. Those turnovers swing the moment of the game and they capitalized on them. They scored on one and got a touchdown immediately after another. That’s 14 points I gave them. It’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes finished the contest with 257 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. While the outing may seem respectable on paper, his touchdowns proved to be too little, too late, as the Chiefs did not manage to get onto the scoreboard until the waning moments of the third quarter.

However, it’s worth remembering that Mahomes was able to rebound from a similar loss at Super Bowl LV. After throwing for 270 passing yards and two interceptions en route to a 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the six-time pro bowler responded with a pair of consecutive Super Bowl-winning seasons.

Having already proven himself capable of overcoming these types of losses, caution is advised when attempting to doubt the signal caller’s abilities. Simply put, there’s no reason to write Mahomes and his Chiefs off just yet.