Patrick Mahomes or Deion Sanders? Happy Headache for Sneakerheads as Nike and Adidas Promote $150 Shoes

Deion Sanders has become the face of college football, much like Patrick Mahomes has in the NFL. Beyond the field, though, both stars share another passion: they’re two of the biggest sneakerheads in the game. And fittingly, each has partnered with one of the world’s biggest shoe brands: Nike with Coach Prime, and Adidas with the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Both brands are now vying for sneakerheads’ attention with their latest releases. Nike recently re-launched Sanders’ iconic signature shoe, the Air Diamond Turf, priced at $150.

Originally introduced in the 1990s as a blend of performance and style for football players, the Diamond Turf became a classic. When Deion re-signed with Nike in 2023, the brand revived the line, rolling out the Air DT Max ’96 last year and now bringing back the first Diamond Turf this season.

Deion Sanders’ Nike Air Diamond Turf is priced at just $150 pic.twitter.com/RxxqqhDGAQ — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) August 28, 2025

Adidas, meanwhile, has partnered with Patrick Mahomes since 2017. And his famous signature shoe, Mahomes 2, came out in 2021.

His latest release: the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Hometown Love Turf Training Shoes, also retails at $150. While an earlier version of the Mahomes 2 FLX drew inspiration from his love of golf, this edition celebrates his hometown roots.

Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Hometown Love Turf Training Shoes for just $150 pic.twitter.com/xKvAAjvD2D — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) August 28, 2025

The shoe features his galvanized logo, a Repetitor midsole, a rubber outsole, and a build crafted from synthetic leather with textile lining. What makes it stand out, though, is the galaxy print midsole, symbolizing the night skies of his hometown, paired with rose gold accents that pay tribute to the city’s famous rose gardens.

It’s a headache for the sneakerheads, but a good one, with the chance to grab two iconic pairs for just $300.