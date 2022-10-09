Is Sean McVay the Highest Paid NFL Coach? How Much Money Does He Make Annually?

Sean McVay has achieved insurmountable success at the highest level in super quick time. However, is he getting paid accordingly?

The Los Angeles Rams had a dream season last time around. Everything they did, every choice they made, ended up becoming a masterstroke. As a result, we saw the Los Angeles-based franchise picking up the Lombardi Trophy last season.

Without a doubt, the man who deserves a lot of praise for playing a major role in strategizing how the team will proceed is the Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Sean started his coaching stint back in 2008 when he was appointed as the offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a couple of stints with the Redskins and the Tuskers, Sean finally got the opportunity to become a head coach of an NFL team in 2017.

Sean McVay Under Pressure After Lackluster Show Against 49ers

Instantly, McVay showed why he is destined to earn big in the NFL. In his first season as a head coach, he guided the Rams to the playoffs. As expected, he was named the NFL coach of the year in 2018 by Pro Football Writers.

During 2018 season, McVay went one step further and became the youngest coach in the history of the league to take a team to the Super Bowl. Although the Rams couldn’t win in the finals, their journey to the finale was nothing short of spectacular.

Although 2019 proved to be a difficult season for McVay, his team bounced back in 2020 by making the play-offs and we all know what the Rams achieved last season.

All this success has allowed young McVay to earn big. Although several reports have quoted different numbers when it comes to Sean’s salary, as per CelebrityNetWorth, McVay’s current salary stands at $15 million which makes him the highest paid NFL coach at the moment.

He had signed a 5 year extension with the Rams back in 2019. However, this season, the Rams haven’t performed as well as many McVay would have expected.

They have won 2 and lost 2 in there 4 games thus far but the way they were simply thrashed by the 49ers in their last encounter is definitely a matter of concern. The Rams are set to face Cowboys in their next game and we can expect an absolute humdinger.

