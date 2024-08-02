“Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown”: Analyst Gives Tua Tagovailoa Zero Margin for Error

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa recently made history by securing the largest contract the Miami Dolphins have ever offered. However, the 4-year, $212 million extension has been met with significant criticism, with fans and analysts now demanding zero margin for error from the QB.

One such individual is sportscaster Chris Broussard, who, during his recent appearance on “First Things First,” explained why the next four seasons are going to be a do-or-die situation for Tua, thanks in part to the massive payday.

With a dismal 6-15 record against playoff teams, on top of injury concerns and constant accusations of being a system player, it’s no wonder that many are stunned by the news of the QB’s $53 million annual salary.

Keeping this in mind, Broussard summed up the weight of expectations on Tua with a brilliant one-liner. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” he said, paraphrasing what the QB himself had quoted before.

The analyst then argued that with the hefty extension, Tua now has a target on his back. Every game of the Dolphins star will be immensely scrutinized, and each loss will be treated as a colossal failure, considering the offensive weapons at his disposal.

The host also argued that the only leeway the QB will get is if his defense lets him down, causing the Dolphins to lose by a slender margin.

“He’s the most highest paid employee in the franchise… so they are counting on you to get it done. You got all the weapons that a guy could hope for. My goodness, you got a great offensive play caller in Mike McDaniel, like there is no excuse for you not to go out there and get it done.”

While some felt Broussard was being very harsh, the analyst clarified that he was a skeptic and not a hater — a stance similar to that of former NFL QB Chris Simms.

Chris Simms criticizes Miami Dolphins’ decision to offer Tua a Massive Deal

In his appearance on Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk, the former Broncos QB minced no words as he ripped apart Dolphins GM Chris Grier for rewarding Tua with a $212 million contract.

Simms alleged that the primary reason Grier & Co. made Tua the highest-paid QB was to massage their egos. He believes that a drafted rookie rising to the highest-paid QB of the franchise is a powerful testament to their scouting and success. He said:

“My problem with Tua’s contract is it feels, you know, self-gratifying for Chris Grier and Company. Like hey, ‘We drafted this guy, oh look, we’re going to double down. He’s one of the highest paid quarterbacks in football, we got one of the best ones.’ My thing and what l’ve said to a few people is, ‘Who the hell out there is gonna pay Tua $53 million?’”

Simms also pointed out the irony that the highest-paid player on the Dolphins’ roster is also one of the weak links of the team. The veteran QB highlighted the one-dimensional strengths of Tua and noted how the QB’s lack of adaptability against top teams like the Chiefs and Bills has cost the Dolphins dearly. This is the biggest red flag in Tua’s game, argued Simms.

That being said, these are not encouraging signs for Tua. The Miami star has never been a darling in NFL fans’ eyes, and this contract has only worsened things for him.

On the contrary, the next season provides him with an opportunity to justify his salary and prove the critics wrong.