“Helluva Pitch And Catch From Patrick Mahomes To Tyreek Hill”: LeBron James Is Wildly Impressed After Chiefs Star Connect For 35-Yard Touchdown In NFL Preseason Game

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill saw the most significant playing time of the preseason this week, and their plays had LeBron James hyped up.

The NFL is still a couple of weeks away from starting, but until then NFL fans can quench their thirst for football by watching NFL preseason games.

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs went agains the Minnesota Vikings last night, and they walked out with a 28-25 victory. They were sensational all throughout the day, and Mahomes in particular was firing on all cylinders.

Patrick Mahomes’ sidearm is in midseason form 👀

It was something that even Lakers star LeBron James took notice of.

LeBron James Gives Patrick Mahomes And Tyreek Hill Their Flowers After Crazy Touchdown Pass

If there’s one thing Mahomes and Hill are known for doing best, it’s connecting on a deep shot down the field. The duo pair extremely well together as Mahomes’ rocket of an arm is perfect for Hill’s electric speed.

The dream pairing continued to showcase their talent during their victory over the Vikings as in the first quarter Hill got behind the defense and Mahomes prompty found him for a 35 yard strike for a touchdown.

That deep shot was perfectly executed, you can’t do it much better than that. It also caught the attention of ‘King James’ who Tweeted this out shortly after:

Man helluva pitch and catch from @PatrickMahomes to @cheetah!! 🎯 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 28, 2021

Mahomes was one fire throughout his series as he finished the day going 8/9 for 117 yards and two touchdown passes. Hill finished with just the one catch, but what a great catch it was.

