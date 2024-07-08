“Always Gon Be Special to Me”: Angel Reese Honored to Be Mentioned Alongside Candace Parker

On Sunday, Angel Reese was unable to lead the Chicago Sky to a win against the Seattle Storm. But by lodging 17 points and 14 rebounds in the contest, Reese tallied her 13th consecutive double-double in the WNBA this season. As impressive as it sounds, the rookie surpassed Candace Parker’s previous record for most consecutive double-doubles in league history with her 17-14 outing.

Advertisement

Reese had been pretty much sidelined at the beginning of the WNBA season by the growing popularity of Caitlin Clark in the league. But her consistency and hustle for her team have hurled her back into the limelight.

However, Reese breaking Candace Parker’s record of 12 consecutive double-doubles in her rookie season will certainly make her a frontrunner in the ROTY race. It will now be interesting to see how long she can continue her streak of double-doubles.

Angel Reese today • 17 points

• 14 rebounds OFFICIALLY Sets the WNBA Consecutive DOUBLE-DOUBLE record as a ROOKIE pic.twitter.com/nLlEgIvWN4 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) July 8, 2024

As expected, the former LSU Tiger received several compliments while being compared to the Hall-Of-Famer whose record she just broke. Responding to a reporter, Reese was quite humble while talking about Parker’s greatness and the comparisons people were making.

“She’s (Candace Parker) the GOAT. I’ve had conversations with her, her family, her mom before I even came to Chicago. I’ve always respected CP3 and I try to even just take some things from her game and try to add them to mine. Just being able to be named with an amazing player like that is just always going to be special to me,” Reese said.

In this historic 13-game span, the 22-year-old averaged a staggering 16 points and 13.2 rebounds. Unfortunately, the Sky haven’t been able to capitalize on their rookie’s impressive run of performances, winning only five games in that stretch.

Despite their turbulent form, the Illinois side remains 8th in the standings, having a legit shot at qualifying for the postseason.

As for Reese, she will not be stopping now that she has clinched a WNBA record. She will try pushing for more wins as the teams trailing them in the standings aren’t too far behind.