“Helping the Rich Get Richer”: NFL Fans React as Tom Brady Helps Mark Wahlberg 10x His Recent Investment Instantly

There aren’t many celebrities that rep their hometown as much as actor Mark Wahlberg does with his beloved Boston. Or, to be more general, the whole region of New England.

Needless to say, he loves his New England Patriots, and he loves the franchise’s (and the league’s) greatest player, Tom Brady, the most. The pair have been friendly for over two decades now. They appeared in an episode of Entourage together in 2009, where they played together in a foursome at a charity golf tournament. Brady also had cameos in Wahlberg films Ted 2 and Entourage.

They continued their long-standing relationship this past week at Fanatics Fest in New York. Wahlberg, a sports memorabilia collector, found a gem of a Tom Brady rookie card while shopping around at the event.

“You know I had to get the GOAT. Come on man. TB12. I got to get that signed,” said the actor while filming his newly bought card.

Everyone who pulls a great Tom Brady rookie card is going to wish they could get it signed by the GOAT himself. Lucky for Wahlberg, he knows the guy, and met up with him at Fanatics Fest.

And in classic Brady fashion, the former QB offered to help his pal out by increasing the value of the card with a signature.

“Wahlberg: I just dropped a real number over there.

Brady: Did you really? (Laughs) Know what I’ll do? I’ll sign it for you. We’ll 10x it for you.”

Fans online marveled at the value of the card: “If he signs it it’s gonna be worth 100k in 10 years.” Another pointed out how hard it is to get what Wahlberg just got without even trying, “I have been collecting Brady for years. Would be a dream to have his signature on one of my cards.”

Others were simply distracted by the level of handsomeness in the video: “My two biggest crushes in the same room! That’s a ton of hotness!!!”

The card Wahlberg bought as is was worth a little bit over $31k. But with the GOAT’s own signature on there now? It could easily be worth $300k like Brady joked. As if Wahlberg, who reportedly has a net worth of $400 million, really needed the help from fellow rich guy in Brady, who is reportedly worth $300 million.

As one fan concisely observed, “What a great guy helping the rich get richer!” Spot on.

We don’t mean to be the crotchety old uncle, but that’s really what celebrity culture in North America is all about, right? Poor and middle-class people gushing and marvelling over the riches shared around by the wealthy, wishing that one day that could be them.

But hey, we’re sure Wahlberg will cherish his latest investment just as much as any average card collector would.