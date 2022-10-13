Are Carson Wentz and Zach Wentz related?

Carson Wentz is currently gearing up to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football today, and it brings up questions about his relationships.

Wentz hasn’t had the greatest of starts to his Washington career so far, but he hasn’t been doing as bad as people are giving him credit for.

So far, Wentz has thrown for 1,390 yards (278 per game), 10 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Currently, Wentz’s 1,390 yards rank fifth in the league as a whole.

Additionally, his 10 touchdowns are tied for fifth in the league along with Justin Herbert. He hasn’t been bad by any metric. Sure, he hasn’t elevated Washington’s play to an elite level, but that might be more indicative of the team as a whole than just Wentz.

Head coach Ron Rivera recently talked about what his team was lacking compared to the other 4-1 NFC East teams, and he blatantly said, quarterback. However, given the stats and the conditions, that blame feels unfair.

“Why do you think the teams in the division are farther ahead at this point?” Ron Rivera: “quarterback” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/aNJjKIEuZp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 10, 2022

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith took great issue with the comment.

MNF countdown crew did a segment on Ron Rivera’s “quarterback” answer today on difference between Commanders and the rest of the NFC East. Ex-Washington QB Alex Smith particularly took issue with Rivera’s comments, saying the blame must be spread elsewhere. Full video: pic.twitter.com/5BCFnzSyom — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 10, 2022

Is Carson Wentz related to Zach Wentz?

In case you were wondering, Carson Wentz has two siblings, Luke Domres and Zach Wentz. So, to answer the question, yes, he is related to Zach Wentz.

Carson is the middle child, and he has shared a strong relationship with his older brother Zach Wentz. Zach has played a very big part in Carson’s life so far, and he’s very impressed by what his younger brother has been able to accomplish.

“I think he said it over and over,” Zach explained. “He used to be a little kid and he would pray that he could hopefully be 6-feet. He was looking up to my dad and I and just hoping and hoping and hoping to have a slight chance to grow into his body. He’s worked his tail off for what he’s got, but he’s also been extremely blessed.”

Carson has also explained how much Zach means to him.

“He’s really been my role model for a long time,” Carson revealed. “Last summer, at his wedding, I was giving him a bunch of crap, but at the end of the day, he’s always been my best friend. He’s always been a role model for me. Always looked up to him. As a kid, I always wanted to compete against him. He was my standard. If I could even be close to beating him, that was important to me. I thought I was doing well. He really helped drive me and we’re just so close with both athletics, academics throughout high school and college, and family things. We’re just really close. I’m thankful he’s in my life.”

