Here’s How Tom Brady Guided Injured Randy Moss to Score His 1st Touchdown with the Patriots: “He Set the Play”

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady has been the best QB the NFL has ever seen. While his throwing skills are legendary, his biggest gift is bringing out the best in his teammates, and this was made evident by how he helped Randy Moss shine. When Moss first moved to the Patriots, he surprised everyone by catching a whopping 23 touchdown passes from Brady. NFL Films recently released a clip explaining the story behind his first touchdown as a Patriot.

“If they play single coverage, just wait on me.” Trust from Tom Brady is what made @RandyMoss‘ first TD on the @Patriots happen pic.twitter.com/dRIuk7ZnDr — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 3, 2024

In the video, Moss explained the circumstances that led to him catching Brady’s pass for his first touchdown. Moss was initially coming off a bad hamstring injury and this was a tough time for him. After playing for just 2 seasons, the Oakland Raiders traded the WR due to performance concerns caused by injury. So, when he landed in New England, still riddled with injuries, he was worried about his position. However, the Patriots coaching staff and Brady showed a lot of faith in him.

While speaking about one of his first plays in a Patriots uniform, Moss explained how Bill Belichick had drawn out an interesting plan for him. Moreover, the WR mentioned Brady’s faith in him which led to the brilliant touchdown. He said,

“He [Belichick] set the play where I can go anywhere on the field. So Tom said, ‘Randy if they played this coverage, where do you want to go?’ Tom, if they play single coverage, I’m going immediately, all the way across the field. Just wait on me.”

After this tremendous display of faith, the Moss-Brady duo went on to take the league by storm with their co-ordination. Moss moving to the Patriots did wonders for the team as well as the WR’s career. Interestingly, Moss peculiarly orchestrated his trade, as the WR had once snuck into Brady’s room to ask if the QB could help fast-track the process.

How did the duo of Tom Brady and Randy Moss come to be?

While a lot of players go through official channels to request trades, Moss took a bit of an unorthodox approach. While he was with the Raiders, Moss found out that Brady was in Minnesota for a road game against the Vikings. Having played for Minessota before, the WR knew the daily happenings of the teams there. Per the Daily Mail, before the Patriots’ game against the Vikings, Moss daringly snuck into Brady’s room to ask for a trade.

Ross was direct. When he spoke to Brady he told him that he wanted to play with the QB. His unorthodox approach eventually led to him getting traded to the Patriots. While playing with Brady for 4 seasons, Moss carved out the persona of one of the best WRs in NFL history. In his first season there, he caught a record 23 touchdown passes from Brady, and even though the duo never won a Super Bowl together, the Moss-Brady connection on the field was unbeatable.

With his bold antics and his determination, Ross eventually retired with a successful career. He was even inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Ross has made it clear throughout his football journey that a teammate like Tom Brady has contributed to his success.

Hence, we can see how Brady has proven multiple times that his greatness doesn’t just come from his game but also from the way he impacts other peoples’ careers for the better.