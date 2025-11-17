“He’s a Magnet and the NFL Likes Magnets”: Fans React as NFL Tries to Profit Off Shedeur Sanders’ Debut

Remember that famous Tom Brady quote that went, “If they ever put me on the field, they’re never going to take me off the field!” Well, a lot of Shedeur Sanders fans were hoping for that kind of performance from the Colorado product when he finally got his shot on Sunday. But instead, things went in the complete opposite direction.

Sanders looked subpar at best against the Ravens. He got a loud cheer from the home crowd, and his first two passes were completions, but everything fell apart after that. The fifth-round QB went 4 of 16 for just 47 yards, threw an interception, a fumble, and was sacked twice.

Sure, Sanders hadn’t taken any reps with the starting offense before this game, but some of his old college habits showed up again. He struggled under pressure and often turned his back to the defense, which put the offense behind the sticks. The team went from holding a 16-10 lead before halftime to losing 23-16. Yet despite the rough outing, the NFL’s content team decided to flood YouTube with Sanders clips.

Three videos went up from the game (yes, from the NFL’s official page). Two focused entirely on Shedeur, one featuring down his pass and rush attempts, and the other using the hook, “TD OR TURNOVER ON DOWNS.” Even the full 15-minute game highlight video of the whole game used a thumbnail of the rookie QB getting sacked by a Ravens defender.

One X account, GUCCE, later posted a screenshot of these back-to-back uploads and wrote, “You can’t make this up..” And most fans felt the same way too, saying how the coverage was way over the top.

“This [is] what they wanted the whole time smh,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Love him or hate him, he’s a magnet and the NFL likes magnets.”

“They know he’s their cash king,” a third one said, while this fan had some advice for the struggling team:

“If the Browns are intelligent they would either trade him or Gabriel in the offseason. Mind you Deshaun Watson is coming back, what a mess.”

It indeed looks like a mess. And while Sanders didn’t move the needle in the game, let’s not forget this is the same offense that didn’t let Joe Flacco shine earlier in the season. The veteran QB has since been traded to Cincinnati, where he’s shown flashes of his old brilliance. He even threw for 470 yards against the Bears a few weeks ago.

So, unless Shedeur is given a proper chance, meaning real practice time with the starters and an offense that doesn’t fold at the first sign of trouble, we still won’t know his true potential. Even if that means Shedeur ends up finding his opportunity somewhere else, outside the Dawg Pound, in another city altogether.