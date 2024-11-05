Tyreek Hill Speaks Up on DeAndre Hopkins’ Blockbuster Game Amidst Being Heavy Favorites to Reunite With the Chiefs

Ever since the Chiefs’ receiver crisis began, Tyreek Hill’s name has popped up more than once. He could certainly bring enough firepower to help the Patrick Mahomes-led offense achieve a three-peat. The rumors have now been further fuelled, as the Dolphins receiver has been sprinkling our social media feeds with cryptic posts about his former team.

His latest post on X about DeAndre Hopkins’ stellar showing seems to be yet another tease. Especially as Hill remains the heavy favorite to join the Chiefs before the trade deadline today.

Last night saw two of the strongest NFL teams, the KC Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, square off against each other. As expected, the two teams went toe to toe with each other, resulting in the game going overtime. However, the one player who proved to be the difference maker between the two sides was the Chiefs’ latest WR recruit, Hopkins.

The former Titans star, after a lackluster debut, showed the Chiefs fans his mettle, finishing the night with 8 catches, 86 yards, and 2 TDs.

Seeing DHop back to his cheerful, old form was a pleasant sight for many, including Hill. After the matchup, he took to “X” to express his jubilation and wrote, “Happy D-Hop sh*t looking good.”

While it was heartening to see Hill express his happiness for DeAndre, the timing of the post made fans wonder whether the Dolphins superstar is missing his former team.

Netizens urge Tyreek Hill to reunite with Patrick Mahomes

Netizens first agreed with Hill that Hopkins’ smile has become extra wide after joining the Chiefs. It’s something Mahomes & Co. can do apparently. However, there are also many who believe that DeAndre finally has the chance to win it all, and that’s the reason why he was all smiles during the game.

Bro he’s smiling from ear to ear! Dude finally has a chance to win a ring — JoeyWags (@joeywags83) November 5, 2024

The majority of Chiefs fans, however, teased Tyreek Hill by quipping that he misses the Chiefs so much. In his absence, they did win two back-to-back Super Bowls. So, those fans urged the WR to join the Chiefs one more time and tried to allure him by flexing their 8-0 record over the Dolphins’ 2-6.

Reek after every Chiefs win pic.twitter.com/yCp59Mnokv — BADOG Rio Jones (@MrBadog) November 5, 2024

You might just join us Reek. Wouldn’t you like being 8-0 instead of 2-6? — fatty patty (@theonlydyl_) November 5, 2024

Steelers fans, meanwhile, urged the star receiver to join their roster instead.

Welcome to Pittsburgh bro — Fields Betta (@Gaige_returns) November 5, 2024

It’s hard to convincingly say that Tyreek Hill is missing his days with the Chiefs because he has multiple times publicly expressed his affinity for Miami. Does he regret leaving his draft team, though? Honestly, any ambitious athlete would ideally regret leaving the Chiefs before their back-to-back Super Bowl run. Even in the 2024 regular season, their reign has been simply historic.

Luckily for Hill, the doors at Kansas seem to be always open for former players. Juju Smith-Schuster is the latest example. And as the popular sports business adage goes — Never say never!