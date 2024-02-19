Kirk Cousins Trade Talks: Mike Florio Calls Out Vikings Owners, Coach & GM for Playing a Dangerous Game of Chicken With the QB

In Week 8 of the 2023 regular season, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, faced a setback when he tore his Achilles tendon while playing against the Green Bay Packers. However, just a week before, Cousins showcased his skills with one of his best performances, leading the team to victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

His injury dashed the team’s hopes for a playoff run, but it’s clear that despite being 35 years old, Cousins still has the talent to throw over 4000 passing yards in a season and win games for his team. Mike Florio, a host on Pro Football Talk believes time is running out for the Minnesota Vikings if they want to keep their quarterback, Kirk Cousins, for the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Cousins signed a 1-year $35 million contract extension with the Vikings last season. Now, as the 2023 season has finally ended, the star QB is on the verge of being a free agent. Florio suggests that if the Vikings don’t act quickly to offer Cousins a new contract, they will risk losing him to other teams like the Atlanta Falcons or Pittsburgh Steelers, who might make better offers. Mike Florio stated on the Friday PFT Live,

“The Vikings are playing a dangerous game of chicken here if they want him. Maybe they don’t and they’re looking for a way to ease out of it. But if they want him, Zygi, Mark, Kevin, Kwesi, you’re going to blow it. You need to get it done now.”

Florio warns that the Vikings’ strategy of waiting to see what other teams will offer before making their own offer is risky. He stressed the fact that if they wait too long, Cousins’ agent will find out what other teams are willing to pay him during the NFL Combine which is scheduled for Feb 26 in Indianapolis.

Moreover, the PFT co-host urged the Vikings to act fast, as according to him the franchise has only 10 days left before Kirk Cousins could potentially sign with another team. However, it is also important to note that contract negotiations usually start later in February or early March, so the Vikings still have some time to make their offer. However, it is clear that other NFL teams are already interested in having Cousins as their starting quarterback.

Where Could Kirk Cousins Land in the 2024 NFL Season?

During Friday’s PFT Live, DraftKings shared the odds for Kirk Cousins’ potential team in the 2024 season. The Vikings are the favorites to retain him, with the odds of -200, however, the next favored team is the Atlanta Falcons, with odds of +300.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/uSTADIUM/status/1758965870674510008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following Atlanta, there is also a possibility of Cousins returning to his former team, Washington Commanders, with odds of +500. Then comes the Las Vegas Raiders at +800. The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both have odds of +1200, showing they are less favored options. The Pittsburgh Steelers are slightly behind, with odds of +1600.

If Kirk Cousins doesn’t stay with the Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons could be a great option for him. Atlanta has a solid offensive team, and their offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, could complement Cousins well. Additionally, Cousins’ wife has roots in Alpharetta, which could make Atlanta a desirable place for them to settle down.