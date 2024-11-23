“He’s a Rookie”: 49ers Insider Names the ‘Next Brock Purdy,’ and It’s Not Brandon Allen

an Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) smiles with quarterback Brandon Allen (17) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Trouble keeps finding the 49ers. After a season marred by injuries to key players, star QB Brock Purdy joined the list last week. Kyle Shanahan must make it work with Brandon Allen, who gets his first start since 2021. And many are not optimistic about the 49ers’ chances with Allen at the helm.

49ers Insider Grant Cohn discussed the Niners’ QB situation, pointing out they need to find the next Purdy. However, he doesn’t see it being Brandon Allen or Joshua Dobbs. He believes Tanner Mordecai could be the next franchise QB for the 49ers.

“I kind of like to see Tanner Mordecai. How do we know he’s the next Brock Purdy? I think he might be and I base that on nothing. But he’s a rookie and I like watching him in the training camp. He had a strong arm for sure.”

Cohn expressed the desire to see Mordecai in action, believing in the rookie’s talents and stating that he might be the next Brock Purdy. However, Cohn confessed that he doesn’t have much data to back up his theory.

Who knows what will happen in the future? But one thing is certain, Purdy won’t even see the field against Green Bay and Shanahan will have to make do with Allen, Dobbs, and Mordecai. It will be a big test for Kyle as it will finally reveal who is to blame for the 49ers offensive troubles.

Shanahan doesn’t think Brock Purdy’s injury is a long-term issue

The 49ers HC downplayed concerns about Brock Purdy’s shoulder injury, stating that MRI results didn’t reveal anything alarming. However, he stopped short of confirming whether the issue could become a long-term concern, leaving the exact timeline for Purdy’s return uncertain.

Shanahan explained that Purdy began feeling discomfort on Thursday, prompting the team to pull him from practice as a precaution. While Shanahan expressed optimism, citing the clean MRI results, he acknowledged that it’s too early to draw conclusions about Purdy’s availability moving forward.

His participation in practice next week remains uncertain, with further updates expected on Monday.

Insider Grant Cohn noted Shanahan’s cautious phrasing, which he believes could signal underlying concerns despite the coach’s reassurances.

“So that means there isn’t or he doesn’t want to say there is. I don’t know but the fact he couldn’t throw it all today doesn’t sound good. The fact that they don’t want to see him on Sunday morning doesn’t sound good. He won’t play against the Packers. But will he play against the Bills? No idea.”

Alongside Purdy, Nick Bosa will also be absent, and so will Charvarious Ward, Jacob Cowing, Taytum Bethune, and Kevin Givens. Trent Williams and Jon Feliciano remain questionable.

These are worrying signs for the 49ers who are in danger of missing the playoffs, being 5-5, and sitting at the bottom of the NFC West. They take on two high-flying teams in back-to-back games this week: the 7-3 Packers and next week, the 9-2 Bills. Will they be able to make do without Purdy?