“He’s an Unbelievable Game Manager”: Julian Edelman Backs Cam Newton’s Take on Brock Purdy

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton took the NFL world by storm by identifying Brock Purdy as a ‘game manager’ instead of a ‘game changer’. Since then, critics and fans alike have had a different take on this, but former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was clear enough to back Newton’s statement.

During his recent chat on the ‘Up And Adams Show‘ Julian Edelman expressed that Brock Purdy has showcased remarkable game management skills this season. He highlighted the star QB’s ability to handle the complex San Francisco 49ers system as a rookie and second-year quarterback, praising his proficiency in managing it effectively. He said,

“He’s an unbelievable game manager. That’s one of his strengths, and with that, over time, he’s still a young football player, he’s gonna develop more and more skills off of each experience.”

Edelman mentioned how the 49ers QB makes crucial throws in critical moments, especially during key plays like third downs. He praised Purdy’s prediction skills for making significant passes across the middle, showcasing he can handle high-pressure situations.

Brock Purdy is in his second year in the NFL, and he’s doing even better than before. In the 13 games played, he’s led the team to 10 victories. He’s thrown for 3553 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and his passing accuracy stands at an impressive 70.2%.

Julian Edelman feels Brock Purdy is a good Game Manager

Moreover, Edelman emphasized the 49ers QB’s strength as a game manager within the team’s offensive scheme. He pointed out how managing and coordinating with different personnel groups within the offense requires exceptional intelligence and communication skills, something only a small percentage of players possess. Edelman admired Mr. Irrelevant’s ability to handle this complex task, considering it an invaluable skill in today’s football landscape.

“He’s making big time Big Boy throws. But I mean, one of his strengths is his managing ability,” Edelman said. “I mean, to be able to be an operator in such a scheme crazy offense shows you how intelligent and how he’s able to process because, you know to go out and be able to communicate a play with 15 different personnel groups, that is tough stuff.”

While Brock Purdy is a talented game manager, Edelman also suggested that he, being a young footballer, has room to grow and develop more skills with each experience. Ultimately, Edelman supported Cam Newton’s statement by seeing Purdy as a game manager rather than a game changer at this stage of his career. Julian Edelman’s praise for Brock Purdy also thrilled several football fans.

The 49ers have won five back-to-back games and with their last win, they now stand alongside the Philadelphia Eagles with a 10-3 record. They now share the same winning record with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens. The Niners are set to clash against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday and are considered the favorites to secure a victory in that matchup.