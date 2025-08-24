mobile app bar

“He’s Better Than J.J. McCarthy”: NFL Fans React as Vikings Sign Super Bowl-Winning QB From the Chiefs

Samnur Reza
Published

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up during practice at Vikings training camp in Eagan, MN.

Aug 2, 2024; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up during practice at Vikings training camp in Eagan, MN. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After last year’s wild and unexpected 14-3 finish, the Minnesota Vikings have plenty to prove this season. At QB, they had Sam Darnold, but he was shipped off to Seattle in the offseason … So, it’s up to the untested J.J. McCarthy to hold down the fort as the starter. But fortunately, he will have some help at backup, since the team just added a veteran QB to the roster that some fans believe might actually be better than McCarthy.

We’re, of course, talking about Carson Wentz, the Super Bowl-winning QB who backed up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City last season. The Vikings recently traded their veteran QB, Sam Howell, to the Eagles, so Wentz will take over that spot.

Other QBs, Max Brosmer and veteran backup Brett Rypien, remain further down the depth chart. So, on paper, Wentz is locked in as QB2 … but if you ask fans, many believe he should be QB1.

Reacting to Ian Rapoport’s report on X, most football enthusiasts were impressed with the Vikings’ acquisition. Of course, that comes at the expense of McCarthy, who has yet to take a snap in the big league.

“He’s better than JJ,” one wrote. “JJ gonna get replaced by Carson Wentz within 8 weeks,” another penned.

“Winning the starting job?” a third asked.

But not everyone was joking around. Some felt that Wentz could be the perfect mentor to McCarthy, and we tend to agree.

“Couldn’t think of a better mentor!” they said.

Wentz is seasoned enough to teach the Michigan product, yet not to the point of outshining him. That’s why HC Kevin O’Connell didn’t seem interested in signing Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, even though the four-time MVP was eager to join the team.

It will be a long road for the second-year QB to become a solid starter, but working under someone like Rodgers, who outmatches him in every way, might not have worked. Because when McCarthy fumbles or stumbles, it wouldn’t be motivating to hear that his backup is one of the most decorated QBs ever and should have started in his place to begin with. Wouldn’t you agree?

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

