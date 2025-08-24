“He’s Better Than J.J. McCarthy”: NFL Fans React as Vikings Sign Super Bowl-Winning QB From the Chiefs

After last year’s wild and unexpected 14-3 finish, the Minnesota Vikings have plenty to prove this season. At QB, they had Sam Darnold, but he was shipped off to Seattle in the offseason … So, it’s up to the untested J.J. McCarthy to hold down the fort as the starter. But fortunately, he will have some help at backup, since the team just added a veteran QB to the roster that some fans believe might actually be better than McCarthy.

Advertisement

We’re, of course, talking about Carson Wentz, the Super Bowl-winning QB who backed up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City last season. The Vikings recently traded their veteran QB, Sam Howell, to the Eagles, so Wentz will take over that spot.

Other QBs, Max Brosmer and veteran backup Brett Rypien, remain further down the depth chart. So, on paper, Wentz is locked in as QB2 … but if you ask fans, many believe he should be QB1.

Reacting to Ian Rapoport’s report on X, most football enthusiasts were impressed with the Vikings’ acquisition. Of course, that comes at the expense of McCarthy, who has yet to take a snap in the big league.

“He’s better than JJ,” one wrote. “JJ gonna get replaced by Carson Wentz within 8 weeks,” another penned.

“Winning the starting job?” a third asked.

Winning the starting job? — Gatsby (@ZachGatsby) August 24, 2025

But not everyone was joking around. Some felt that Wentz could be the perfect mentor to McCarthy, and we tend to agree.

“Couldn’t think of a better mentor!” they said.

Wentz is seasoned enough to teach the Michigan product, yet not to the point of outshining him. That’s why HC Kevin O’Connell didn’t seem interested in signing Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, even though the four-time MVP was eager to join the team.

It will be a long road for the second-year QB to become a solid starter, but working under someone like Rodgers, who outmatches him in every way, might not have worked. Because when McCarthy fumbles or stumbles, it wouldn’t be motivating to hear that his backup is one of the most decorated QBs ever and should have started in his place to begin with. Wouldn’t you agree?