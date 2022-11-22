Russell Wilson On Pace to Throw Fewer Touchdowns This season Than The Number Of Bathrooms In His $25 Million Mansion

Russell Wilson is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. The man’s rise to the top is a fascinating story of sheer handwork and determination. For almost a decade, he stayed with the Seattle Seahawks and played a major role in guiding them to innumerable wins.

However, ahead of the season, he joined the Denver Broncos and it felt like the Seahawks fans might get very few reasons to celebrate this year whereas elated Denver fans were busy buying Wilson jerseys.

However, thus far, things really haven’t gone Wilson’s way. One game after the other, Wilson has repeated his mistakes and has failed big time in leading the unit successfully.

In fact, there were reports that Wilson’s teammates were annoyed with the QB’s inability to make plays at crucial instances. Thus far, the Denver Broncos have played 10 games and have lost as many as 7 out of them.

Russell Wilson’s Embarrassing Run Continues

Russell hasn’t emerged as a strong leader and at the same time, his personal numbers have been downright abysmal. Even in the latest clash against the struggling Raiders, Derek Carr outplayed Wilson by quite a margin.

Amidst all this, a Reddit user pointed out towards a very weird yet interesting Wilson stat which will not amuse the QB’s fans at all. The user wrote that thus far, Wilson has thrown 7 touchdowns in 10 games. If he proceeds further averaging the same, he will end the season with 11.9 TDs.

While on the other hand, Wilson has got 12 bathrooms in his $25 million mansion. In April this year, the QB had bought a $25 million mansion spread across 20,000 square feet which contains as many as 12 bathrooms.

So it means that he might not even have one TD per bathroom at the end of the season. It is a weird analogy but a striking one undoubtedly. What many were expecting to be the trade of the season, has actually turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of the year.

On the other hand, the Seahawks are doing well in absence of Wilson. It will be interesting to see how the ever so optimistic Russell performs in the coming games.

