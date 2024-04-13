“A Lot of F*cking Kids These Days”: Tom Brady Unloads On “Self-Serving” New Gen Players

We already know that Tom Brady’s got a bone to pick with the direction the NFL is going in. Having lamented the “mediocrity” in the league already, Brady’s moved on to criticize the new generation of players. With an incredibly illustrious career himself, Brady has often credited his team, and his team-first mindset as the driving forces of his individual success.

The GOAT was dedicated to uplifting his team first and foremost, a sentiment he finds lacking in the new generation of players. In his interview with VicBlends, the 7x Super Bowl champion slammed “a lot of f*cking kids these days” for putting themselves first, and not having a team-centric approach to the game.

Talking about how he found success on the team, Brady credited his “team-first attitude” over a self-centered and self-serving one, something he finds completely lacking in the youngins of today. He elucidated,

“I think the biggest problem with a lot of f*cking kids these days, it’s all about them, their brand, their social media. And then when it’s about me and not about us, well there’s no way to succeed as a team…The point of life is what we could do to help other people finish the race not just ourselves.”

A lot of parallels can be drawn between what Brady is saying and what we’re seeing in college football athletes. With the introduction of NIL particularly, personal glory has become something almost all players are chasing.

With many athletes chasing success on social media, to many choosing to take their own unique paths instead of sticking to tradition, the new generation of players is indeed bringing in a change. But perhaps it’s way too early to pass judgment on whether that is necessarily a bad thing.

Tom Brady’s Similar Advice to Shedeur Sanders

If we look at the current landscape of college football, Sheduer Sanders might be the most popular player on social media. Once even criticized for uploading an Instagram story during halftime, he seemingly stands as the perfect example of the “kid” Tom Brady was complaining about. And Brady himself had some advice for Sheduer, on the behest of his father, the legendary Deion Sanders.

When Deion inquired if Brady believed Shedeur truly required the Rolls Royce he had recently acquired, Brady quipped, “I think he needs to get his ass in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible.” His message to Sheduer and by extension to the rest of the new generation seems to be the same: “Less time in the car and more time in the film room.”