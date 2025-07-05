“He’s Not Gonna Be MVP 2021 Aaron Rodgers”: Kevin Clark Says the Steelers Just Need the 15th-Best QB to Make the Playoffs

Somehow, Aaron Rodgers officially decided to continue his NFL career almost one month ago. From afar, it felt as if Rodgers took years to finally slide back onto the saddle. Yet, even four weeks later, we’re still stuck in the league’s annual offseason standstill.

Advertisement

When the dead period is in, some of the sports world’s biggest personalities are out (on vacation). While Stephen A. Smith is basking somewhere on a beach, First Take is chugging along. This opens the door for lower-profile analysts to step into the show’s massive spotlight.

Kevin Clark, formerly of The Ringer, is one of those folks. And on Friday’s episode of First Take, he did just that. Clark was asked if he expected Aaron Rodgers to boom or bust with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. The This is Football host predicted Rodgers’ play in black and gold wouldn’t resemble that of his Green Bay days, but would be exactly what’s required for Pittsburgh to return to the playoffs.

“Boom in the context of what [the Steelers] need from him. He’s not going to be MVP 2021 Aaron Rodgers. They don’t need that. They need the 14th, 15th-best quarterback in football. That way, they can do the normal Steelers thing: win 10 games, rely on their defense… going all-in in the context of what they are. It’s going to work; it’s just not going to be vintage Aaron Rodgers.” – Kevin Clark

Fellow ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum shared Clark’s opinion, but with the caveat of it being for “14 games.” He doesn’t believe Rodgers, 42, will be able to hold up physically for the full campaign because of the Steelers’ offensive line. That unit, per Pro Football Reference, ranked 29th in pressure rate (25.3%) last season.

3.5 sacks tonight. 17.5 sacks on the season. Trey Hendrickson was a BEAST for the @Bengals pic.twitter.com/Ul2vloeM85 — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Opponents boasting a dominant pass rusher routinely made life difficult on Russell Wilson last season. And he, unlike Rodgers, has mobility as a calling card. At this age, Rodgers can successfully navigate the pocket to avoid most big hits. One major blow, though, could quickly have Pittsburgh turning to Mason Rudolph or sixth-round rookie Will Howard.

If the Steelers earn a postseason bid but don’t have Rodgers, they’d be dead men walking. However, had they not signed Rodgers at all, they’d have been staring down a season with little reason for hope. As Clark alluded to, Pittsburgh went this route as a “last hurrah” of sorts ahead of a likely rebuild. We’ll see if the risk of Rodgers pays off with a reward the New York Jets missed out on soon enough.