Patrick Mahomes Endorses The Year His Son Bronze Might Jumpstart His College Football Career

Patrick Mahomes has become the face of the league after becoming the Super Bowl champ multiple times and is well on his way to becoming a legacy footballer. So when he had his son Bronze 15 months ago, everyone already had high expectations. And it seems daddy Mahomes is also on board his son’s potential NFL career.

The 3x Super Bowl champion’s wife Brittany Lynn recently posted adorable snapshots of the little Mahomes siblings in Adidas gear. Little Bronze looked about ready to punt a football, which prompted Adidas Sports Marketeer Jordan Lichty to reshare the image on his Instagram stories, captioning the photo “Watch out class of 41!“

This story even got an endorsement from the parents who both reshared the caption on their separate Instagram accounts. It seems we’ll have another star football quarterback to look forward to in 2041, with the full support of his star athlete players behind him.

Bronze Mahomes Ready to Follow in His Father’s Footsteps

In 2041, little Sterling Bronze won’t be so little anymore and will be around 18 years of age, and ready to jumpstart his college football career, if he so wishes. And it seems like he does wish, even at just 15 months of age. While the family was vacationing in Mexico, Brittany shared a video on TikTok of Bronze grabbing a football.

“This dude just wants to hold on to the football and not let go,” Brittany said in the video, with an obviously delighted Patrick Mahomes nodding his approval and pride for his son. It seems baby Bronze is ready to walk in his father’s footsteps, and the parents are not behind in encouraging him, from throwing him football-themed birthday parties to taking him to football games from very young. Baby Bronze is going to grow up loving football, and with the genes and talent of his football star father, so watch out class of 41!