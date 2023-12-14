Rival GM’s “Almost Done” Comment on Travis Kelce Infuriates Kansas City Fans; “Please Stop Speaking for Travis”

A rival GM recently expressed concerns about Travis Kelce nearing the end of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs faced their second consecutive loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, adding to the worries just weeks after the tight end hinted at the possibility of retiring.

According to an unnamed general manager speaking to The Athletic, there seem to be concerns about Travis Kelce’s performance with respect to the current season. The GM especially noted a moment during a Hail Mary play against Green Bay. He suggested that observing Kelce’s late-season performance is crucial, as any decline could indicate potential issues with his recovery.

“It is funny you say that. I was watching him run down on that Hail Mary (against Green Bay), and I was thinking he might be almost done. I say that understanding he has been productive at times this year. But you know what the first sign of decline for a player like Travis Kelce is? That he is not the same player late in the season. It means his body is not recovering.” The unnamed GM said.

Fans strongly objected to the general manager’s remarks, defending Travis Kelce’s performance. One supporter pointed out, “He didn’t play week one, and he faces constant triple coverage. On pace for over 1100 yards, he vowed to play till the wheels fall off. This is not the wheels falling off.”

Another fan highlighted Kelce’s statistical dominance and his status on the Mount Rushmore of tight ends, urging others to appreciate his ongoing productivity and also acknowledging that everyone is aware he can’t play forever.

Is the Travis Kelce Retirement News Real?

Travis Kelce stands as the potential greatest tight end in history with a decade of excellence. Recently, he became the fastest ever to reach 11,000 career yards in 154 games. He has bagged two Super Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro honors. However, at 34, with his Kansas City contract expiring in 2024, Kelce even hinted at retirement in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

These remarks gained traction on social media following the controversial call that nullified his lateral pass touchdown due to an offside call on Kadarius Toney. Let’s take a look at the play. Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis in the middle of the field. He then lateraled it to Toney, who was open and sprinted towards the end zone at ease. Unfortunately, the touchdown didn’t stand.

Mahomes and Andy Reid expressed frustration after the game. While Reid deemed the flag “a bit embarrassing” for the NFL, the star QB went on to bash the referees. The Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room was completely devastated, and some even shared their disappointment over the penalty.

Nevertheless, Patrick Mahomes later expressed remorse for his emotional outburst on the sidelines. He acknowledged the need for a more composed reaction, admitted regret for his behavior towards officials, and regretted his actions towards Josh Allen, accepting that they set a poor example for viewers, especially children. The Chiefs are currently sitting third in the AFC playoff hierarchy at 8-5 while maintaining a slim one-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the division.