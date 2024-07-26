“He’s Not Selling Laptops”: Kristin Juszczyk Clarifies Husband Kyle’s X Account Was Hacked

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) and wife Kristin Juszcyk pose with trophy during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Juszczyk is always looking to promote his wife’s businesses whenever he gets the chance. But recently, laptops were being endorsed on his twitter page that looked like they came from him. However, it turns out Kyle wasn’t the one selling those.

Juszczyk took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a special promotion about 10 MacBooks in his possession that he was willing to sell at discounted rates. In the post, Kyle offered the MacBooks at $600 each and even promised to sign them, with all proceeds going to charity. He provided a detailed description of the product, convincing fans and prospective buyers of the post’s authenticity.

However, it was all a ruse. Kristin took to Instagram to post a story, asking fans not to engage as her husband’s X account had been hacked. She confirmed that Kyle was not selling any laptops, joking that he might start since she no longer believes anything he says after he got rid of his iconic goatee.

Fans quickly suspected that Juszczyk wasn’t behind the laptop promotion and realized it was a scam, indicating his account had been hacked. However, Twitter users saw the humorous side of the incident and had a field day with it. One user joked about really wanting a laptop, while another expressed displeasure at already purchasing two laptops before Kyle offered a discount.

A fan tagged George Kittle, asking him to tell Kyle to stop scamming people. Another user humorously claimed they fell prey to the scam and lost the money they had saved for their kids’ school. Someone else pointed out that “Juice” might had to resort to such tactics since he had taken a pay cut. Fans said,

Darn. I was really looking forward to a new laptop. — BrockOnLock (@cdk_eth) July 25, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Annoyed. Such a scam.

I bought two before the discount was offered . — Niner Jim (@NinerFanInPA) July 25, 2024

A fan quipped,

Hey @gkittle46 tell Juice that scamming people is bad — Ty Anderson (@TyAnderson) July 25, 2024

A user commented, possibly joking:

Hold up. So the DM I got back saying I was the first so I won a signed jersey, hat, gloves, helmet, Super Bowl tickets, and a jacket from his wife for an extra $100 was a lie?! My kids school supply money is all gone… — THE 22 NINERS (@Here_We_Go_49) July 25, 2024

Others said,

That paycut hurting him bad. — BDinero10 (@BDinero10) July 26, 2024

Getting their social media hacked isn’t the only thing the couple is upto. Recently, Kyle and Kristin proved how they are the ultimate couple who revel in the happiness and success of their teammates. This time the Juszczyk’s celebrated their friends George Kittle and his wife Claire for being part of the hit Netflix docu-series.

Kyle Juszczyk and His Wife Had a Gala Day Watching the “Receiver”

It’s hard to dislike a couple like the Juszczyks. Kyle and his talented wife expressed their adoration for the Kittles for being part of the “Receiver” documentary series. Kristin took to Instagram, posting pictures of the couple enjoying the docu-series on opening night, which featured their friends George and Claire.

Kristin also wrote some beautiful words for the Kittles, praising George’s hard work, love for the game, and the strong bond between him and Claire. She had incredible words for Claire Kittle and expressed her gratitude for her friend.

Kyle Juszczyk’s impact may not be evident just by looking at the stats, but he has been a vital part of Shanahan’s offense since joining San Francisco. His off-the-ball work and blocking have allowed Deebo Samuel and Christian McAffrey to thrive. While Aiyuk and Trent Williams are trying to extract more money from the 49ers, the Full Back agreed to a pay cut, helping the team’s cap situation.

However, he might not be too worried as he is still the highest-paid FB and Kristin’s business is thriving since the NFL granted her an official licensing deal.