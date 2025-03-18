‘He’s on Something That Ain’t Natural’: Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Stunned by Bill Belichick Doing Beach Yoga With His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Bill Belichick seems to be aging backward with his young girlfriend by his side. Belichick and Jordon Hudson have sent the NFL world into a frenzy recently with their latest beach photos. One shot showed Belichick sprawled on his back, propping Hudson into the air with his feet at her hips, as she posed like an airplane. Quite the sight, we know.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe rightly commended the legendary coach for pulling off the activity at his age. But they didn’t hold back on the jokes either, with Shannon quipping that if someone ever catches him doing that type of yoga at 73, they should call the paramedics.

Molly Qerim, however, wasn’t nearly as impressed. She dismissed the move as nothing more than a simple balancing game you’d play with a child, not an actual yoga pose. But Stephen A. wasn’t having it.

“He’s 73! What is wrong with Molly, he’s 73!” Stephen A. pleaded to his co-host.

“He on them Shannon Sharpe products,” Shannon said as he held his hands back. “I’m just saying. Ro Sparks, I’m just saying. I’m taking applications.”

For context, Shannon’s podcast Nightcap is sometimes sponsored by a s*xual performance enhancer brand called Ro Sparks. So, when the former tight end made this joke, Stephen A. couldn’t hold back his laughter—and along the same lines, he was adamant that Belichick was on something.

“I was gonna ask Shannon! I was gonna ask what it was! Could you let a brother know what it was? I’m not mad at him at all…He’s on something that ain’t naturale,” Stephen A. expressed through his laughter. He could hardly contain himself by that point.

“I got a shipment coming your way, Stephen A.,” Shannon responded.

But Molly continued to go against the grain of the panel’s sentiments. She said that she wishes Bill all of the love and happiness he can get at his age. But, she held firm that the pose wasn’t an impressive feat of athletic ability.

Shannon tried one last time to explain why it was impressive, however. But this time, using an analogy.

“At 73, if you see me with my legs up like that, call the paramedics. Because I’m not in good shape. You see me at 73 with my legs like that, it won’t be long now,” Shannon said as Stephen A. and others burst out into laughter.

Wild: Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe go on a HILARIOUS rant reacting to Bill Belichick doing yoga with his 24-year-old girlfriend on the beach: “At 73, if you see me with my legs up like that, call the paramedics.” https://t.co/hUcD4NyQ5w pic.twitter.com/nuvha5IiaT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 17, 2025

It was a hilarious segment that Molly couldn’t wait to get out of. She even said at the end that she was glad it was over because she wanted to “keep her job.”

The fan reactions to the clip were equally as funny.

This is why you don’t skip leg day! — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) March 17, 2025

No wonder he’s struggling to walk — Tilted Wager$ (@TiltedWagers) March 17, 2025

Stephen A is 16 years away from that age and Shannon is 17 years away from that age.. — VIP_TAI (@TaisonGraves) March 17, 2025

Ro sparks — Five♊I-40 (@RAllen18122159) March 17, 2025

At the end of the day, it was just supposed to be a funny clip for everyone to laugh at. But let’s entertain what Molly was arguing for just a moment. Was the display of yoga impressive from Belichick?

It’s easy to understand what she’s arguing. When you lie on your back it allows you to use the ground as leverage, allowing you to prop somebody up like that more easily. Hudson was a cheerleader in high school and is only five foot six inches tall, so it couldn’t have been a massive amount of weight Belichick was holding up.

Regardless, it’s still somewhat impressive. As it’s continually mentioned by the First Take crew, Belichick is 73. An age where bones are incredibly weakened, especially in the legs. It is impressive that he was able to hold up Hudson without crumbling, even if it was just for a moment to take a photo. So, good job Bill. Whatever workouts you’re doing in your free time to stay fit are showing.