When Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson Shared How a Journal And the Bible Help Them Stay Grounded Amid NFL Challenges

For all of the flashy jewelry and notoriety that comes with being a premier quarterback in the NFL, both Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have managed to avoid the pitfalls of fame while also maintaining a modest personality. Even though both men have presented cool demeanors and stoic attitudes in the face of adversity, they still manage to draw the ire of football fans.

Nevertheless, when faced with uncertainty and public scrutiny, they rely on their faith, first and foremost, to get them through. In a past interview with GQ Sports, Hurts credited a series of bible verses, in addition to his personal journal, for helping him to remain grounded.

“My daily devotional has been a pivotal part of my life. I have my journal. I always write down the things that I’m grateful for. Dedicate some time to giving gratitude to where I am, where I’ve come, and who’s come with me.”

While Jackson doesn’t carry a journal, he does keep his personal Bible on hand for any and all occasions. Having stated that he “grew up in the church,” the face of the Baltimore Ravens is a true product of the South.

With god and the gridiron constantly at the forefront of his mind, Jackson is nothing short of a true advocate for the teachings of Christ.

“Can’t live without the Bible, can’t live without God… He’s the one who has me performing in my profession, or just doing my profession, that’s something that I’ve wanted to do all my life… We pray before games, we pray together after the games, win, lose, draw, whatever, we still pray. Gotta give God the glory no matter what.”

For Hurts, his aforementioned daily devotional book goes a long way in helping him maintain his relationship with his lord and savior. Going as far as to call the book an “essential” for his day-to-day life, the Super Bowl LIX MVP finds comfort in routinely visiting the teachings of the Bible.

To Hurts, developing and maintaining that relationship is certainly important, but so too is the act of spreading the good word to others in a way that’s natural and nonintrusive.

“This is really important to me because I’m a man of god. Waking up every morning and having a routine where I can gain some wisdom and learn his word, just walk by the spirit, I strive to do that daily and I challenge myself to spread that word organically.”

Their combined resumes feature a total of six Pro Bowls, two regular-season MVP awards, and a Lombardi trophy, but according to both of them, none of it would have been possible had it not been for their faith in God. They may sprint on Sundays, but they certainly spend the rest of their time walking by faith.

Hurts and Jackson are primed to continue their award-winning ways for years to come, which will in turn allow them to spread their message even further. Given their unique blend of skills and faith, there is little that stands in the way of them both becoming champions in their own right.