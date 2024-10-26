mobile app bar

“He’s Probably Thinking B*tch Is Getting Old”: Erin Andrews Recalls Her Sideline Interview with Patrick Mahomes After 49ers Matchup

Sneha Singh
Published

Patrick Mahomes and Erin Andrews

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Erin Andrews (right) Credits: USA TODAY Sports and Instagram @erinandrews

Following the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Erin Andrews interviewed Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines. The Fox host, as usual, appeared as professional as ever during their brief chat, firing away questions one after another. However, what was going on inside her head at that time will definitely leave one baffled.

During the latest episode of ‘Calm Down’ podcast with fellow Fox reporter Charissa Thompson, Andrews shed light on the intrusive thoughts she experienced while interviewing the two-time MVP. Andrews’ main concern during the conversation was her appearance, as she felt unpresentable from sweating for over four hours during the game.

To cope with the sweat, the reporter had redone her makeup multiple times, resulting in a cakey look that she was self-conscious about. Joking about how Mahomes met her after a year and in a way she clearly hadn’t planned for, the sideline reporter had only one thought in her mind: Mahomes must have been thinking that she looked very old and aged.

“It’s four hours, (I’m) sweating pretty good. We’re just layering and layering the makeup on. I haven’t seen him since last year. And he’s like looking at me in the interview and I just was thinking, ‘God, I wonder if he’s like, wow, she’s really fu**king aged'”

Andrews also joked that overdoing the makeup didn’t really help with “wrinkles” and “fine lines”; in fact, it made things worse. On top of this, the sideline reporter was dehydrated while trying to put on a smile during her interview with the “face of our league.”

Her makeup wasn’t her only concern, however, as the journalist went on to share how she tried to fight the heat before meeting Mahomes.

Erin Andrews ‘doused’ herself in perfume

Looking presentable is part and parcel of being a television reporter. Andrews undeniably was struggling with the heat during this week’s outing, but tried her best to mitigate the effects. She shared how he doused herself in fragrant perfumes to mask the sweaty smell, since, in her own words, she “stunk.”

“I looked like 147 and sweaty. I doused myself with perfumes, too. Doused myself, cause I stunk.”

Once Andrews was done with the bit, she clarified that the Chiefs star hadn’t said anything of the sort and these thoughts were only in her head. “Patrick Mahomes never said any of this. These are all the games I play in my head,” she clarified.

It’s quite evident from Erin’s story what it’s like to be a sports journalist, and things can get rough sometimes. However, when it comes to interviewing the league’s poster boy, who can blame her for cooking up such thoughts in her head?

