“Who’s Been to a Super Bowl?”: Internet Left Divided Over Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson Debate

When the conversation shifts to the elite quarterbacks in today’s NFL, only a handful of names consistently dominate the discussion. While Patrick Mahomes remains at the top for his three Super Bowl rings, reigning MVP Josh Allen’s name appears for his one-of-a-kind physicality and technique. And right near the two of them are Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, who are absolute monsters when it comes to numbers but sizzle out in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy.

Advertisement

That said, both Burrow and Jackson have earned their place among the game’s elite, despite their paths and playing styles being extremely different.

The Ravens quarterback, for instance, is widely considered the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in the league. His unmatched rushing ability, paired with an increasingly efficient passing game, has made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

On the other hand, the Bills talisman represents the prototypical pocket passer with pinpoint accuracy and a surgeon-like ability to dissect defenses. And he’s got that dawg in him, which was evident last year when he delivered career highs in nearly every statistical category despite dealing with O-line struggles.

Naturally, with their contrasting styles, the internet recently exploded into a heated debate after a post went viral asking if the Bengals star is better than his Ravens counterpart.

For starters, fans from both sides flooded the post, each arguing why their quarterback was the better of the two.

“Imagine Lamar with Ja’marr Chase and Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow without lmao,” said a Ravens fan, implying how the Cincinnati star is heavily carried by his talented WR cohort.

“Very true. Lamar is just a better runner that’s it,” shot back a Bengals fan, calling the Louisville alum nothing but a glorified runner.

One fan, meanwhile, made the equation simple by asking an easy question: “Who’s been to a Super Bowl? That’s your answer,” penned the “X” user, as he placed Joe Burrow over Lamar Jackson for leading his team to the grandest stage of them all, an achievement the Ravens star has yet to accomplish.

“True. Joe plays the position better but Lamar is a better athlete and does things Joe can’t,” intriguingly chimed in another fan.

While fans had their say on this matter, the duo’s numbers from last season also give us a fair bit of idea of who the better QB is of late.

The 2024-25 season saw Burrow complete a stellar 70.6% of his passes for a career-high 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, adding a 108.5 passer rating while leading Ja’Marr Chase to the coveted receiver triple crown. Yet, his Bengals finished just 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

Jackson, meanwhile, wasn’t far behind in passing production, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with an eye-popping 119.6 passer rating, the best in the league.

He also rushed for 915 yards on 139 attempts, scoring four more touchdowns on the ground. As a result, his Ravens posted a 12-5 record and secured a playoff berth, adding more weight to his MVP campaign.

And the head-to-head record? Jackson swept Burrow 2-0 in the regular season last year, making it even tougher for Bengals fans to argue that Jackson falls short against his counterpart.

What makes this debate particularly compelling is that both quarterbacks are entering critical junctures of their careers, with the same objective: to finally win a Super Bowl.

Because once they do, they’ll truly find themselves in the Patrick Mahomes category. That’s a level above the rest, thanks to his unrivaled trophy cabinet. Until then, every debate about Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow will remain rooted in statistical comparisons and fiery fan wars.