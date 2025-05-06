Ryan Clark’s CB Son Jordan Clark Overtakes Caleb Williams’ Backup QB With a $2.99 Million UDFA Deal From the New York Jets

For all of the additional fame and notoriety that comes with being a member of an NFL Draft class, it still pays to be an undrafted free agent. Seeing as it also allows for players to reach free agency much sooner than usual, going undrafted can even prove to be more beneficial to a player’s situation in some instances.

In 2023, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein highlighted the upward trend in total dollar amounts that teams were spending on UDFA contracts. Here we are two years later, and the trend has officially reached the point where individual players are netting multi-year, multi-million dollar deals despite them seemingly not being good enough to invest a draft pick in.

The latest example of UDFA contract inflation can be seen in the case of the New York Jets’ newest DB, Jordan Clark.

A second-generation player who was fathered by the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Ryan Clark, Jordan recently inked a three-year, $2,985,000 contract just hours after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. With an average salary of $995,000, he’s now outpacing his fellow classmate and the Chicago Bears’ latest backup QB, Austin Reed.

For all of the concerns surrounding inflation in the quarterback market, Reed’s $840,000-contract is only good for one year, putting him in a rather uncomfortable position to start his career. He hasn’t been afforded the time to develop his skillset the way Clark has in New York, so the Conference USA product will need to show some flashes on practice team should he hope to extend his tenure.

According to Spotrac, there are currently 297 total cornerbacks on the NFL’s payroll. After spending the last six-years in college, Clark will immediately be one of the top 200 highest paid secondary defenders in the league.

Considering that he’ll also be joining a defense that features the likes of Sauce Gardener, Michael Carter, and Quinnen Williams, the Jets appear to be setting Clark up for all of the potential success that he could ask for. Given the lack of depth at the safety position, a problem that the franchise is actively trying to resolve, there will certainly be no shortage of opportunities for both learning and competing throughout the summer.

With 14 pass defenses and 87 combined tackles throughout his final two seasons in the FBS, Clark managed to display both a scrappy attitude along with a good pair of eyes and a propensity for tracking the ball, three things that have been hard to come by in New York at times. From going undrafted to landing with a team that can provide him with immediate opportunities as a rookie, Clark’s story is already reminiscent of his father’s.

He’ll likely take pride in the fact that he was already able to beat out his dad’s first contract, but it will take a tremendous amount of discipline before he manages to outdo his father’s 13-year stint that includes a Lombardi trophy. Nevertheless, Clark’s future is right in front of him, and that’s all that any of us could ever ask for.