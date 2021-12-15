“Hey dips**t, make your f**king kicks!”: Urban Meyer kicked Josh Lambo in the leg and yelled at him during Jaguars practice furthering his case to be fired

Urban Meyer may be on the hottest of hot seats in the NFL right now, and recently Josh Lambo revealed something that may make that seat even hotter.

The Jaguars head coach has had a tumultuous first season in Jacksonville. What started out as a promising beginning to a new era of Jaguars football has quickly deteriorated. Bad decision after bad decision has put Meyer on the brink of being fired even before his first season is over.

The Jaguars currently sit at 2-11, and their number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence has largely struggled coming out of an incredibly successful college career. While a lot of that can be attributed to simple rookie growing pains, Meyer’s coaching certainly hasn’t made things easier. Meyer hasn’t instilled a culture in Jacksonville that would compare to what Lawrence had in Clemson, and as a result, the rookie is finding it difficult to be effective at the professional level.

Many of the players feel the struggles of Trevor Lawrence are the direct result of poor game plans & a bad system installed by the coach. As one source said, it’s not so much that he’s playing badly. Rather, “they always put Trevor in a bad situation.”https://t.co/TPUm9su1O3 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 13, 2021

Urban Meyer reportedly insulted and kicked Josh Lambo in practice

When did things go so bad for Meyer? Well, it all started back in the offseason when he tried to get people to believe that Tim Tebow could be an effective NFL tight end after not having been in the league for an extremely long time.

Things only escalated from there. He angered receiver Marvin Jones Jr. so badly that he left practice and had to be persuaded to come back and join the team.

Additionally, there were explicit videos of the Jaguars head coach dancing in a bar with a woman who wasn’t his wife in a context that you wouldn’t want a professional head coach to be in.

Rewrite: After Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer made a fake public apology, a second video surfaced Monday that seems to show him groping a woman’s backside.

He’s then gone on to label his assistant coaches losers and claimed that defender Andre Cisco played defensive snaps when he clearly didn’t. Now, according to former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, Urban Meyer kicked him and insulted him during practice.

A head coach should certainly not be doing either of those things if he wants his team to be successful and buy into his scheme and program. Clearly, Jaguars players are frustrated and want nothing to do with Meyer anymore. Given that Lambo is able to come out and make such a strong public declaration, you can tell the mood in Jacksonville is very gloomy and dark right now.

