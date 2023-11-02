Travis Hunter Joins Tom Brady’s Niece Maya Brady As Partner Of Apparel Giant American Eagle In New NIL Deal

Travis Hunter, the two-way player hailing from Colorado, is swiftly broadening his NIL portfolio and has recently solidified a remarkable collaboration with the renowned apparel giant, American Eagle. This esteemed brand has previously welcomed UCLA softball standout Maya Brady, who, interestingly, is the niece of football legend Tom Brady. Despite CU experiencing a significant decline in recent weeks, with a record of 4-4, Hunter continues to excel in securing substantial NIL deals, showcasing his undeniable influence and marketability.

According to On3’s NIL Valuation, Travis Hunter boasts an impressive annual valuation of $2.2 million, positioning him as the most highly valued football player in college. With his current trajectory and commanding performances, he stands a significant chance of further elevating his NIL portfolio in the future. In a challenging face-off against UCLA last Saturday, Hunter’s excellence shone through with two crucial interceptions.

Travis Hunter Teams Up With American Eagle for Trendsetting Apparel

Friday saw Hunter making a significant announcement on his Instagram account, revealing his latest partnership with American Eagle. This fresh deal for the versatile Buffaloes’ player, who excels as both a cornerback and wide receiver, comes amidst a growing wave of enthusiasm surrounding his performances on and off the field. He posted a picture donning the brand’s attire, with the caption, “Off The Field Comfort With American Eagle.”

Apart from Maya Brady, the apparel brand last year made a deal with Jada Wooten, the spirited cheerleader from Sam Houston State, and Eric Edwards Jr., a talented athlete in track and field at LSU. However, for this season, in addition to Travis Hunter, the accomplished LSU gymnast, Livvy Dunne, has also joined forces with the renowned apparel brand.

The two-way star and the Colorado Buffaloes had a strong start, winning their first three games. However, an unfortunate injury, a lacerated liver, sidelined Hunter for three games. He made a remarkable return against Stanford, with two touchdowns and 140 yards. Despite his brilliance, they lost 43-46 in double overtime.

Travis Hunter’s Impressive Portfolio of NIL Deals

Travis Hunter embarked on his college football journey with Jackson State, and in a matter of months, he secured his inaugural NIL deal with the renowned lifestyle brand, Michael Strahan Brand. Soon after, he inked another significant agreement with NXTRND, a company specializing in high-quality football equipment. Not long after, in April 2023, Hunter entered into a partnership with the local car dealership, Phil Long Ford.

One of Hunter’s most recent ventures in the realm of NIL deals occurred in September 2023, when he joined forces with 7-Eleven for their commendable “Cleat Crew” program. This initiative brings together football athletes to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In just his second season, Travis Hunter has already collaborated with an impressive roster of 13 brands, including the likes of Actively Black, SoHoodie, WaterLand Co., and Celsius. Notably, the two-way star has already succeeded in doubling his valuation compared to the previous year.