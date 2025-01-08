“Hitting It Spot on Baby”: Rob Gronkowski Swells With Pride After His Bold Prediction on the Cincinnati Bengals Comes True

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski on the field prior to the LA Bowl game between the California Golden Bears and the UNLV Rebels in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After missing out on the playoffs last season, not many expected a team with the Cincinnati Bengals’ caliber to miss out on a postseason berth again in 2024 — except for Rob Gronkowski. The former Patriots star made this bold call back in September, and as the regular season came to a close, Gronk’s words proved true. Naturally, it’s a prediction that has made the former NFL TE quite proud of himself.

Looking back at his prediction, Rob uncharacteristically decided to play it cool rather than act his usual goofy self. “Just trying to do my best and hitting it spot on baby!!” humbly reacted Gronk, while retweeting a re-surfaced clip of his take.

Just trying to do my best and hitting it spot on baby!! https://t.co/vRsBKSC6Ev — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 7, 2025

Honestly, Rob’s reaction deserved much more fanfare from his side given how eerily accurate his words back then were. After a lackluster 23/24 season, one would expect the Bengals to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

But Gronk somehow knew that the Joe Burrow-led team would enter this season by picking right where they left off [1 win in the last 3 games].

Be it the Bengals’ consistency issues or their tendency to start slow, the former tight end accurately predicted the issues to continue for the Bengals, which simply seemed blasphemous for interviewer Kay Adams.

The interviewer even interrupted Gronk and asked the money question — “Are we saying that the Bengals are missing the playoffs again?” Much to Kay’s shock, the Patriots star responded in an affirmative.

“The Bengals always start slow… [For me] the Bengals just aren’t there. I feel like they’re continuing from last year where they left off. They’re just up and down and just not consistent at all. I don’t think they got it right now… I think they’re gonna miss the playoffs again.”

That said, Gronk’s prediction did falter in one instance. While he did get the playoffs predictions for the Bengals, Chiefs, Steelers, and Ravens right, Rob terribly faltered when it came to the Cleveland Browns.

As per Rob Gronkowski’s prediction back then, the Browns and the Bengals would be among the competitive teams in the AFC, only to falter at the end. While this rang true for Joe Burrow & Co. (sort of), the Cleveland Browns were barely competitive.

“You got the Baltimore Ravens and you got the Pittsburgh Steelers that will be going to the playoffs. The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will also be in the midst. They will be fighting, but they will not make it.”

Considering the talent on paper, there’s no doubt the Browns should not have finished 3-14. But when you have Deshaun Watson on your team, drama and legal cases can easily become part of the equation. Here’s hoping for a better 25/26 NFL season for the Browns — and the Bengals, too.