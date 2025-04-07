Mike Green Landing Spots: Relevant Teams the Edge Rusher Might Go to at 2025 NFL Draft

Mike Green is an explosive edge rusher from Marshall University, and he’s ready to make an immediate impact in the NFL after leading the FBS with an impressive 17 sacks last season. Widely projected as a first-round pick, Green’s raw talent and elite athleticism have earned him a top spot in this year’s draft class. In fact, his performance at the Combine showed that he had the highest athleticism score among pass rushers.

At 6’3″ and 251 pounds, with a 32-inch arm, Green is a disruptive force on the defensive line, capable of affecting both the pass and run game. His instincts and relentless motor make him one of the most gifted pass rushers in this class, alongside Abdul Carter. Green’s explosiveness and physicality create constant challenges for offensive linemen trying to contain him.

The one concern that might arise is his size and weight, which aren’t necessarily prototypical for edge rushers. However, his dynamic playmaking ability likely outweighs this concern. With his potential, Green is expected to draw interest from many teams, though some, like the Washington Commanders, are in more immediate need of a top-tier pass rusher.

Dan Quinn’s team could be the new home for Mike Green

The Washington Commanders made significant moves this offseason, particularly strengthening their offensive unit. However, their defense still requires considerable improvement, especially after finishing with the second-worst PFF defensive grade last year. While Dan Quinn managed to get results by signing several players on one-year deals, the Commanders’ defensive front remains a major area of concern.

Despite some solid individual performances, Washington finished in the bottom three against the run last season, with offenses regularly exploiting their vulnerabilities on the edge. Currently, their edge-rushing options are limited to Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise. Meanwhile, Dante Fowler, who led the team in sacks last season, returned to the Cowboys this offseason, leaving a significant gap to fill.

To address this, Washington desperately needs a young, energetic, and quick pass rusher. That’s where Mike Green, the standout edge rusher from Marshall, fits in perfectly. With the 29th overall pick in the draft, the Commanders could look to bring in Green—an explosive force on the edge who could immediately upgrade their pass rush and bring a much-needed presence to their defensive front.

The Philadelphia Eagles need an edge defender

Staying in the NFC East, like their divisional rivals Commanders, the Birds also need an edge rusher. Josh Sweat and Milton Williams departed Philadelphia this offseason, leaving a hole in their defense. Currently, they have Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. But both haven’t proven their worth yet. They did sign Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari but only on a one-year deals.

The Eagles need reinforcement to replace the production and need strong bodies. Green could be the guy to bolster that pass rush and he has shown that he can produce. Vic Fangio and Howie Roseman have shown a tendency to make things work with young rookies in defense. The Marshall Alum provides not only production but also disruption. It wouldn’t come as a surprise that they take an edge rusher with the 32nd overall pick.

The Cincinnati Bengals need a productive pass rusher like Green

Moving to AFC, now, the Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season. As per PFF, Trey Hendrickson led the league in sacks last season with 17.5 but the contract negotiations have taken a turn for worse. It doesn’t look like they might be able to retain him.

Sam Hubbard retired this offseason and neither Joseph Ossai nor Myles Murphy are yet to prove their worth, failing to earn 60.0 PFF overall. No player besides Hendrickson had a double-digit sack season. The Bengals like always failed to fill the edge in free agency so they now turn to the draft. Mike Green and his dynamic pass-rushing could be the solution to their problem. They could trade away their 17th pick and still get him while acquiring more picks because their needs aren’t limited to an edge rusher.

Green started all 13 games for Marshall last season, finishing with an impressive 84 tackles, 2 pass breakups, and a league-leading 17 sacks. He also ranked second in the FBS with 22.5 tackles for loss. His standout performance earned him Second-team Associated Press All-American honors and the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.

The main concerns teams may have regarding him are his size and weight, which are somewhat smaller than the typical frame for an edge defender. Additionally, his high-energy, disruptive style of play can lead to him tiring out more quickly, and he is occasionally susceptible to misdirection. However, these issues are unlikely to significantly impact his draft stock.

In the end, Green’s combination of raw talent, production, and athleticism is too much for most teams to pass up, and it’s only a matter of which team will be lucky enough to secure his services.