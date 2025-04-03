Trey Hendrickson Jokes About Being Traded to 31 Teams on April Fools’ Day Amid Bengals EVP’s Comments

Bengals Trey Hendrickson (91) enters the field for the Bengals vs. Colts game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday December 10, 2023. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime.

Bet on yourself, and when things don’t go according to plan, double down. That’s exactly what the NFL’s leader in sacks, Trey Hendrickson, did by going out and delivering a career season in a contract year.

Having now put the pressure on his employer, the Cincinnati Bengals, to get a deal done, the pass-rushing phenom may not be receiving the contract extension that he had been hoping for. The team’s executive vice president, Katie Blackburn, expressed that Hendrickson “should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at… I think some of it’s on him to be happy at some point.”

Thankfully, the former New Orleans Saint appears to be taking the comments in stride. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hendrickson remained poised when talking about Blackburn’s comments.

As fans continue to criticize the Bengals for their lack of willingness to budget properly, the team’s premiere pass rusher voiced his concerns about his ongoing negotiations with the club.

“Well, yesterday was April Fools, so I was traded to all other 31 teams and had 100 different contracts, so the one thing that I was hoping was an April Fool’s joke was that article. But I called my agent and found out that it was not. That was a little disappointing because communication has been poor over the last couple of months… They have not communicated with my agent directly.”

Despite having clear issues with the process, Hendrickson maintained that he feels “blessed to be in the NFL” and that he is still “excited to be a Bengal.”

While his comments are certainly reassuring to those who are hoping to see him return to the team next season, the Bengals’ willingness to let business linger has certainly hindered the front office’s reputation in recent weeks.

Hendrickson’s issues come in the wake of Cincinnati spending almost $300 million to retain both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Considering that he fielded one of the worst defensive units in recent memory, many believe that the franchise should feel more inclined to retain the services of Hendrickson as well.

As Cincinnati continues to attempt to balance its checkbooks this offseason, many wondered why they waited so long to get deals done with various key players. According to Hendrickson, however, the team specifically requested that he play through the 2024 season.

“It was discussed with me, in a meeting, which I am very fortunate to have had, with my agent, that we would get something done this year. So, that being said, last year, go out and play, play to the level you have, and we’ll get it done. That was communicated to me. So, this year, it’s going to get worked on.”

Well, the Bengals certainly got what they wished for. Perhaps thinking that a slight dip in Hendrickson’s performance would manage to save them a few bucks, the team is now forced to negotiate with an NFL sack leader. The franchise seemingly made a bet against their own player, and Hendrickson is gladly doubling down.