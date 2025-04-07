Analyst Calls Jalen Milroe a “Better Athlete Than Justin Fields” as the Alabama QB Gets Invited to NFL 2025 Draft

In football, quarterbacks are always at the center of attention. They’re the topic of conversation on every sports show and every “best player in the world” debate. During the NFL Draft process, those chats have shifted from established veterans to prospects we hope take those reins.

Advertisement

On The Athletic’s latest consensus big board, Cam Ward (No. 12 overall) is alone atop the QB hierarchy. Shedeur Sanders (No. 32) and Jaxson Dart (No. 53) follow him. Louisville’s Tyler Shough (No. 75) sits a bit further back. Then, a few ticks behind him, there’s Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 87).

A ranking in the No. 85-95 range isn’t typical for someone the scouting community believes will be a franchise quarterback. Regardless, The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show likes the upside Milroe would offer the Cleveland Browns. One analyst, Dustin Fox, demonstrated his affinity for Milroe by comparing him to one of the league’s projected starting quarterbacks.

“I think [Jalen Milroe] is a better athlete than Justin Fields… if you have him as your quarterback, [he’s] going to carry the football 15 times a game, at least… if you’ve got a quarterback that is a capable thrower [and] a dynamic runner… on every play, that guy could go the distance,” Fox said.

The Browns can drastically overhaul their offense during the 2025 NFL Draft. Operating from The Athletic’s rankings, Cleveland’s first three draft choices could theoretically nab them starters at WR, RB, and QB.

No. 2 pick – WR/CB Travis Hunter (No. 2 prospect)

No. 33 pick – RB TreVeyon Henderson (No. 37)

No. 67 pick – QB Jalen Milroe (No. 87)

However, what’s possible in theory doesn’t always translate into reality. And recent news surrounding Milroe indicates he may be long gone before the Browns are on the clock in round three.

Jalen Milroe reportedly gets invited to 2025 NFL Draft

Just one day ago, we pondered the possibility of Jaxson Dart getting invited to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in person. Dart, a rival of Milroe’s at Ole Miss, has been one of the biggest risers throughout this draft process. His improved standing as a likely first-round selection and unique fashion sense perhaps made him a great candidate to shake commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand in Green Bay.

We’ve yet to officially hear which prospects will be at this year’s draft. But if a Sunday afternoon news drop from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler is accurate, Dart will almost certainly appear there. That’s because Brugler reported that Milroe has received and accepted an invitation to attend the event.

Source: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 6, 2025

Such invitations are typically reserved for players who are almost universally considered to be first-round picks. All 13 attendees of the 2024 NFL Draft were often mocked as such.

Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson – selected No. 27 overall – was the last man in the green room last year. Conversely, Milroe has not been mocked as a first-round choice by a major publication other than FOX Sports – ESPN, CBS, PFF, The Athletic, etc. – since Feb. 19, which was six weeks ago.

Do FOX Sports and the NFL potentially know something the rest of the world doesn’t? Perhaps. It’s hard to believe the league would extend an invitation Milroe’s way if they weren’t confident he’d hear his name called in round one. At the same time, Geno Smith and Will Levis were consensus first-round picks but didn’t get selected until the second round. And news of Milroe’s invitation surprised analysts and fans alike.

The fact they are supposedly only inviting 8-10 players this year. That is majorly significant — Michael Delaney (@Wolfmantula) April 6, 2025

They cut back invites and he gets one? I don’t get it… — K〽️ (@KGoBlue10) April 7, 2025

Very interesting.

Did Jaxson Dart get an invite? — LetsGoBuffalo (@BillsR_Electric) April 6, 2025

What am I missing here https://t.co/fEeSXzRlEB — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 6, 2025

Milroe’s inclusion, as you can see, is perplexing. That may be putting it mildly. We’ll see if the NFL knows what it’s doing when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Apr. 24.