HOFer Marcus Allen Suggests the NFL Could Have Awarded Co-MVPs to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

For just the third time in NFL history, and the first time in over 20 years, the First Team All-Pro quarterback did not win the NFL MVP Award. After it was announced that Josh Allen would be claiming the award over Lamar Jackson, the internet descended into controversy.

While everyone else is picking a side in this debate, six-time pro bowler and NFL hall of famer, Marcus Allen, chose a different route.

Given the quality of play from both men, Allen told fans “You can’t really complain too much about Josh.”

“Both are deserving, they could’ve been Co-MVPs… They are both great to watch. I think the league is in good hands because of these players.”

From a statistics standpoint, the controversy is more than understandable. Jackson threw 441 passing yards and 13 touchdowns more than Allen. Furthermore, Jackson led Allen in the following categories this year: Completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards gained per pass attempt, passing success rate, and fourth-quarter comebacks.

Jackson also threw two fewer interceptions than Allen throughout the 2024 regular season and he also won their Week 4 head-to-head matchup 35-10. From a metrics standpoint, there is very little support for the decision to crown Allen as the 2024 NFL MVP. The only key metric where Allen outshined Jackson was in QBR. While Allen’s 77.3 QBR was the best in the league this year, Jackson posted a 77.2.

To the former running backs credit, there is some historical precedent to the idea of sharing an NFL MVP award. After an incredibly close race in 2003, both Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were awarded Co-MVPS.

Marcus Allen reacts to Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles

Looking ahead to Championship Sunday, the former Chief noted that the addition of Saquon Barkley will “…make a huge difference” in this Super Bowl rematch. “I don’t know if you can stop him, you’re going to have to try to contain him,” Allen admitted.

Shockingly, Allen was willing to go as far as to recognize Barkley as the best player in Sunday’s game.

“Without a doubt, Saquon Barkley is certainly the best and most dynamic player on the field. And that’s with Patrick Mahomes on the field.”

However, he ultimately sided with his former franchise, noting, “…Until somebody beats them, you have to go with the Chiefs.”

Totaling 442 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns throughout the playoffs so far, Barkley is enjoying a historic run towards the title. Transversely, the Chiefs have allowed just one 100-rushing yard performance all year long, setting the stage for an unstoppable force meets immovable object style matchup.

Philadelphia will hope to prevent the Chiefs from making history with a three-peat on Sunday at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9th at 6:30 pm EST.