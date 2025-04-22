Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Skipped His Senior Year in Texas to Be a Part of the Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws the ball during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 30, 2024 ahead of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. The Longhorns will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl on New Years Day. Image Credit: © Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Initially heralded as the highest-rated high school recruit in history, Quinn Ewers is finally set to hear his name called upon at the 2025 NFL Draft. In what has become an unofficial tradition for quarterback prospects entering the draft, Ewers made an appearance on Gruden’s QB Class to remind NFL scouts of his presence and play-making abilities.

While the former head coach in John Gruden, certainly loves his quarterbacks and showers them with praise whenever they appear on his show, the retired play caller seemed particularly fond of Ewers.

Going as far as to label the 22-year-old as an “ice man,” the former Super Bowl champion noted that there’s a lot to like about the San Antonio, Texas, native.

“He’s really good in end-of-game situations. This guy can really throw the rock, man. He’s a road warrior. This guy goes to Michigan, he goes to Alabama, he wins big games on the road. He’s got all the awkward deliveries, deep ball accuracy. This guy is a winner and a great competitor.”

Given the pedigree of Ewers’ player profile, Gruden’s introduction seemed more than justified. Unfortunately, the naysayers are still attempting to discredit the hype.

Being labeled as the next Tom Brady at such a young age has proven to be both a blessing and a curse for Ewers, who has been forced to live up to some rather lofty expectations at times. However, his renowned early days still remain shrouded in mystery.

In response to Gruden noting that Ewers had “one of the most mysterious high school careers” that he has ever seen, the former Longhorn explained that he’s been a highly scouted prospect from the very beginning.

“I went to a little summer camp at UNC… They pulled me aside and I started throwing the ball. They were like ‘Alright man, how old are you? What’s going on?’ I said I’m going into seventh grade, they cut to the chase and said ‘We’re going to offer you a scholarship to come play ball here.’ Alright, we’ll see what happens in five years.”

While the unnamed scout certainly deserves a pay raise for having a nose for talent, it’s safe to say that a young Ewers was right to hold off on accepting any deal that day.

Ewers famously elected to join the Ohio State Buckeyes upon entering the ranks of the NCAA, serving as a backup to C.J. Stroud. Curious as to how that year on the bench may have helped him to become a better player, Gruden inquired about Ewers’ relationship with Stroud.

“The biggest thing I learned from him, and coach Day, was what it took to be a college quarterback and what it meant to be who you are for your teammates.”

When dealing with the likes of college and professional scouts, it’s certainly best to remain true to oneself. Now on the precipice of realizing his NFL dreams, Ewers plans to be his authentic self well into the final days of his football career.