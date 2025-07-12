“Tom Brady Would’ve Asked Us to Date Him”: Jess Allen Downplays Sofia Vergara Romance Rumors After Yacht Sighting in Spain

The GOAT on the field is now turning into the GOAT off it. Yes, Tom Brady has become somewhat of a rizzmaster, constantly linked to one stunning woman after another. Since his divorce, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has embraced bachelor life. And with options as wide as the ocean, it’s been quite the spectacle.

Rumors of a budding romance between Brady and Vergara began swirling after the two spent time together on a Ritz-Carlton yacht during a star-studded European voyage. These started right after he was linked to Sydney Sweeney for getting a drink together at the Bezos wedding.

Brady reportedly even requested to sit next to Vergara at dinner. Their connection didn’t end there. Many spotted them later hanging out in Ibiza, which fueled speculation that something more than friendship might be developing. However, some people aren’t buying into the pairing.

During a recent episode of The Social podcast, the panel—including Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst, Andrea Bain, and Jessica Allen—weighed in on the rumors. While most of the hosts seemed hopeful about the potential for a summer romance, Jessica Allen wasn’t convinced.

Allen expressed skepticism about whether Brady and Vergara could even make it work as a short-term fling, let alone build something lasting. Her reasoning? Their starkly different personalities and lifestyles.

“Every celebrity and their cousins were invited on board this royal, rich yacht. I think if we were on the yacht, Tom Brady would have asked us to date him. You think it’s going to last? He would never date someone who wears those kind of sunglasses at night. And she probably eats nightshades and cake. He is not going to be able to do that. I think she is slumming it with him.”

Allen suggested that if Vergara does date him, it might be more out of curiosity or amusement than genuine compatibility. After all, as Allen pointed out, the two don’t exactly move in the same circles.

An exclusive from Deuxmoi also suggests that Tom Brady might not be the ideal match for what Sofia Vergara is looking for in her next romantic partner. Sources claim that Sofia wants someone older, more established, and with a mature, seasoned demeanor, qualities she reportedly felt were missing in her 47-year-old ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

At the same time, other rumors have emerged suggesting Brady isn’t interested in dating Vergara either because he supposedly thinks she’s “too old” for him. But according to a representative for Brady, that claim is completely false and not something he would ever say.

While both Brady and Vergara may have different preferences and personalities when it comes to long-term relationships, there’s one important commonality—they’ve each recently gone through divorces after long-term marriages. At this point, neither may be looking for anything too serious.