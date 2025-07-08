“I’m Really Hoping We Sign Jalen Ramsey Back”: Tyreek Hill Told Johnny Manziel Before Steelers Trade

Despite signing a three-year, $72.3 million extension last year, it was no secret that Jalen Ramsey didn’t want to return to the Dolphins this season. The All-Pro cornerback made his feelings clear: he had no interest in suiting up for Miami in 2025. Both sides eventually agreed that a trade was in everyone’s best interest. However, Miami couldn’t find a suitor before the draft and had to wait until the Pittsburgh Steelers stepped in. They agreed to take on Ramsey’s contract in exchange for star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Advertisement

Ramsey’s unhappiness was evident, both on and off the field. He showed a lack of professionalism that didn’t go unnoticed in the locker room. Everyone could feel the tension, and it was clear something had to give. Still, not everyone wanted to see him go. One of his most vocal supporters was Tyreek Hill.

Players typically aren’t involved in front-office decisions, but that didn’t stop Hill from speaking his mind. Before the Dolphins finalized the trade, the star wide receiver publicly expressed his desire on Johnny Manziel’s podcast to see Ramsey return for another season.

“I’m really hoping we sign Jalen Ramsey back dog because he is a great leader on the defensive side of the ball. Just being able to do something in Miami and win a playoff game after 25 years, I think that’s something that he doesn’t want to miss out on. Miami fans, can we give it up for that man? We need Ramsey, the dog. He is the best Corner in the league, a great leader, and a great teammate.”

Unfortunately for Hill, despite his plea coming even a week before the trade, it fell on deaf ears. The Dolphins shipped Ramsey to Pittsburgh, losing one of the few proven winners on the roster. Last season, Ramsey delivered solid production: 60 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, and even a sack. His on-field contributions were never in question.

But while Ramsey didn’t want to stay, the Dolphins weren’t exactly begging him to remain, either. Behind the scenes, the organization had grown weary of his presence. Reports surfaced that he had been disruptive, unprofessional, and even undermined the defensive coordinator. Miami is trying to build a new culture, and they no longer see Ramsey as part of that vision. Even some players had grown tired of his attitude.

The truth is, Miami hasn’t had a true winning culture since Dan Marino retired—and even with Marino, they never managed to win a Super Bowl. In the last 25 years, the franchise has just one division title and zero playoff wins. That’s precisely why Hill wanted Ramsey to stick around. He saw Ramsey—along with himself—as one of the only proven winners in the building.

Now, Hill may have to carry that burden alone. Still, Miami didn’t come away empty-handed. In Fitzpatrick, they acquired a younger, more disciplined, and highly accomplished safety. He’s not the same player the Dolphins drafted a few years ago—he has grown into a legitimate All-Pro and could help lay the foundation for a stronger, more cohesive locker room culture.

Jalen Ramsey, at 31, was always likely to transition to safety soon. Instead, the Dolphins traded him for someone who already excels at the position, without the baggage.